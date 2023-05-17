The Nelson County Board of Supervisors held two speedy public hearings on May 11, with only a handful of community members sharing their input on both the fiscal year 2024 budget proposal, and a proposed 2% increase to the transient occupancy tax.

Supervisors can vote to change the transient occupancy tax (TOT) rate at any time, but will have to approve a final county budget by June 13. The TOT is levied on hotels, motels, campgrounds and other short-term rentals, and rental owners are responsible for collecting the current 5% rate on every booking.

One public hearing was about a proposed 2% increase to the tax — from 5% to 7%. Four community members spoke against the increase, and one speaker expressed support.

Beth-Anne Driskill is the general manager of the Retreat at Crabtree Falls, and was a vocal opponent of a proposed doubling of the TOT in fiscal year 2023 — from 5% to 10% — that was ultimately tabled.

“When travelers pay less for lodging they’re more likely to visit, stay longer and spend more money on other goods and services,” Driskill said. She argued maintaining the TOT would support small businesses and boost the local economy.

Nellysford resident Jill Averitt told supervisors she doesn’t consider taxes on her bookings when she travels “... and it’s such a small increase I don’t think that’s going to deter people from coming here.”

Averitt said she’d seen her two children and four exchange students through Nelson County Public Schools.

“They all had fabulous experiences because our teachers are great. But a lot of them [teachers] can’t afford to buy a house in Nelson County anymore … I think at the very least they should be compensated and get a raise and be paid for what they’re worth,” she said.

Supervisor Ernie Reed has proposed using the estimated additional revenue the tax increase would generate — $360,000 for the first half-a-year’s collection in fiscal year 2024 and $720,000 annually thereafter — to fund a 7% raise for all county and schools’ employees.

Both the county and school division’s original budget proposals included the 7% raise to mirror the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate’s budget proposals. The revised budget, which was the subject of a second public hearing, includes a 5% raise for all county employees plus an adjustment to the employee’s minimum pay range on the new salary scales proposed by Fairfax consulting firm Management Advisory Group. The budget also includes funding for a 5% raise for all schools’ employees, in addition to the 0.5% raise employees earn every year they stay with the division.

The fiscal year 2024 general fund budget is $50.2 million, a $2.7 million decrease from the county’s amended fiscal year 2023 budget of $52.9 million.

The county’s contribution to the schools’ in the current budget is $18.5 million, a $1.2 million increase over its fiscal year 2023 contribution, and about 80% of the $1.6 million increase schools’ administration requested.

NCPS is expecting decreased federal and state funding in the upcoming fiscal year, based on an estimated division enrollment of 1,396, down from 1,454 in fiscal year 2023.

County Finance Director Linda Staton presented an overview of the budget before the second public hearing, noting education is the county’s largest expenditure category at 37% of the general fund, followed by public safety at 15%.

Staton also noted the county’s new local contribution to schools of $18.5 million (plus the $164,935 the county contributes to school nurses and the $280,000 it contributes to the division’s four school resource officers) divided by estimated enrollment of 1,396 amounts to a local per pupil contribution of $13,485.

During the public hearing, former West District Supervisor Thomas Bruguiere said of the additional $1.2 million to school funding: “I think that’s more than generous.”

Shipman resident Philip Purvis also weighed in, saying, “... I’m not trying to say that we shouldn’t have good schools for our kids but it just seems like that what it’s costing to educate our children is just through the roof.”

“... [T]he amount of kids that we’ve got going to school is continuing to decrease, and the amount that it costs to educate them continues to increase, so I mean it’s something I think that this board is going to have to deal with as well as the school board …” he said.

Supervisors scheduled an additional budget work session for 3 p.m. May 24.