Board probes new locations for departments

A future location for both the Nelson County Health Department and the county’s department of social services generated much discussion this month among the board of supervisors.

The health department currently is housed in the Blue Ridge Medical Center, an arrangement County Administrator Steve Carter said will come to an end in December 2022. The department of social services is located within trailers adjacent to the Lovingston Café.

During a recent special called meeting, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors looked at a plan to build a new joint facility for the two departments on county-owned land on Callohill Drive behind the Food Lion shopping center. Carter said the estimated price tag for the joint facility is $4 million but it could scaled back some if the board so chooses, should one of the departments locate elsewhere.

The Nelson Heritage Center, which is several miles south of the Blue Ridge Medical Center on U.S. 29 Business, is in talks with officials to house the health department.

Ernie Reed, the board’s chair, said the county had Architectural Partners, a local firm, do a drawing of what a joint facility could like.

“It’s something we’ve been looking at for a long time,” Reed said in his December report of board activities to the Nelson County Planning Commission.

“We need to make a move for social services,” Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said during the board’s Dec. 14 meeting. “They are suffering.”

Supervisor Skip Barton said the community has gotten deeply involved in trying to get the health department into the Heritage Center, which he believes would have enormous benefits for the Arrington area. He said he feels the health department would be better off at the Heritage Center.

Located at 1653 Thomas Nelson Highway in Arrington, the former school for Black students was constructed in 1960 before being repurposed as the county’s middle school following integration. The building housed Nelson County’s middle school until 2003 when work was completed on the current Nelson Middle School.

Rutherford said he feels the health department should be centrally located in Lovingston but he can be supportive of the Heritage Center potentially housing it. Supervisor Tommy Harvey, who represents the North District, said he feels the health department should be in the village of Lovingston and going further south near the Amherst County border would be a hardship for residents in his district.

The board is expected to discuss the matter further in January and has asked that health department representatives attend.

Reed said he doesn’t want to send the wrong message to the nonprofit that operates the Heritage Center that the county is not interested in the group’s push to house an essential department, addressing the importance of such community centers in Nelson.

“The south part of the county use the boost,” Reed said, adding: “We have to be extremely careful and not frustrate the efforts of these community centers.”

Carter said a joint facility of 65,000 square feet on four acres on Callohill Drive is envisioned but it could be scaled back in size if the board chooses. Reed told the commission the board also recently discussed the McGinnis building in Lovingston, which is near the U.S. 29 and Callohill Drive intersection that houses the planning and zoning department.

The Heritage Center’s blueprint for the health department includes 42,000 square feet and shared kitchen and meeting space, according to Carter.

Supervisor David Parr said as of the board’s Dec. 14 meeting he hasn’t seen figures on costs to renovate the Heritage Center to house the health department. He said a decision on where the health department ultimately will go needs to soon be forthcoming.

“Our ultimate responsibility is to the citizens of the county,” Parr said in discussing a home for the health department. “It’s time to act. We need a facility everybody can use somewhere.”

