Board votes to give county staff, law enforcement, dispatchers pay raise

Nelson County Sheriff’s Office employees, public safety dispatchers and county staff will receive raises after a recent board of supervisors vote. The salary adjustments, effective July 1, are achieved using vacancy savings within the fiscal year 2023 budget.

The salary improvements, which Interim County Administrator Candy McGarry proposed to the board July 12, come after the board’s adoption and appropriation of a 2023 county budget.

The board voted June 27 to adopt a budget without an additional $1 million it previously committed to the school division, instead providing a total contribution to the schools of $17.1 million, $1.5 million over its fiscal year 2022 education funding.

McGarry had expressed concern to the board before its June 27 vote about the school board’s intention to use its then $2.5 million funding increase to raise the division’s minimum wage to $17 per hour.

McGarry cautioned the board about potential “equity issues” between county and schools’ employees if the school raised its minimum wage and about the board using the remainder of the county’s recurring contingency, or leftover recurring revenue, to fund the schools. She asked the board how it would address cost of living adjustments or salary increases for county staff that might arise from a current compensation study.

McGarry proposed the board establish a $15 minimum wage for all part-time employees “to mirror the school board” and an annual equivalent of $31,200 for full-time employees. The change affects 20 people whose minimum possible salaries range from $9.58 per hour to $30,863 ($14.84 per hour) according to the attachments McGarry provided.

The change is estimated to cost $88,870, and can be covered by the fiscal year 2023 benefits line, which has $295,771 allocated for salary and benefit increases, according to an email from McGarry to the board of supervisors.

She also proposed changes to address “critical vacancies” among public safety dispatchers and law enforcement. There currently are five vacancies out of 12 public safety dispatch positions. Seven out of 25 county law enforcement positions are vacant.

The current county employee salary scale lists the minimum salary for a public safety dispatcher at $28,017 and the minimum salary for a senior public safety dispatcher as $30,863. The proposed salary scale McGarry showed the board lists the minimum salary for a public safety dispatcher and senior public safety dispatcher as $34,010 and $35,708, respectively.

The change will affect 10 full-time positions and is estimated to cost $61,701, which McGarry told the board would be offset by the State Compensation Board’s contribution to state-funded dispatch positions. The county’s monthly savings for the current five dispatcher vacancies is $17,535, which McGarry said could cover the cost of the adjustment over a period of three-and-a-half months. Both this change and changes to law enforcement salary scales “can be absorbed within the current Fiscal Year 2023 budget,” according to McGarry’s email.

To address law enforcement vacancies, McGarry proposed the board establish a $46,000 minimum annual salary for entry-level deputy and courthouse security positions and eliminate the uncertified deputy position on the salary scale. McGarry explained entry-level deputies must complete a 12-month training period.

While classified as “uncertified,” these deputies currently earn a minimum salary of $37,000. The next pay grade is entry-level deputy and courthouse security with a minimum salary of $39,114.

The proposed salary scale McGarry presented combines the minimum $35,676 courthouse security band with the uncertified deputy band and the “Entry Level Deputy/Courthouse Security” band into one band with a minimum salary of $46,000 — “in order to attract entry-level law enforcement personnel,” according to McGarry.

The change is estimated to cost $43,067 and can be covered by savings from the six sheriff’s office vacancies until the office is fully staffed and the cost can be absorbed in the 2023 budget.

All the salary adjustments maintain the differences between seniority grades despite increases and McGarry suggested resulting “compression issues” — where broad increases equalize the salaries of less-senior employees with more-senior employees — could be addressed when the upcoming compensation study is complete.

The board voted to approve all the changes McGarry presented, in addition to another recruitment measure. Sheriff David Hill plans to freeze one vacant local deputy position and use the $55,412 in recurring funds from the salary for non-recurring sign-on bonuses to recruit qualified and experienced deputies.

Hill told the board the problem is state-wide and “we’re all in the same market, we’re all trying to get the most highly qualified people to serve the citizens and it’s becoming more and more difficult. We can’t lower our standards.”

He had provided McGarry with area deputies’ salary information for comparison: the salary for an Amherst County uncertified deputy is $45,262 and the salary for a Lynchburg deputy is $50,000 with a $5,000 sign-on bonus, according to Hill.

Hill was interviewed Jan. 27, after he first appeared before the board to ask that vacancies be addressed with salary adjustments. He said 11 of his deputies could leave their current positions with the county for higher starting salaries in nearby localities.

Hill also said it can be difficult to reprimand or hold deputies accountable when salaries in nearby departments outpace what he can offer; deputies who don’t like him enforcing policy or procedural complaints could look at another department that pays more.

“28% vacancy in law enforcement — that’s a serious number and we need to make sure we address that,” board chair Jesse Rutherford said after McGarry’s presentation.

Central District Supervisor Ernie Reed said he was in favor of the adjustments but, “the discussion we just had and the presentation we just had, we could have substituted the word teachers for deputies and support staff.”

He expressed frustration the board could make direct salary adjustments for county staff but not school employees, and about the timing of the presentation after approving school funding. He said discussing all employees whose salaries are funded by the county in tandem might help achieve “parity across all the divisions and all the staffing.”

“It’s a problem that puts the schools behind. They have a different route to get funded than everyone else does and it puts them in a position of having less ability to advocate for their staff than what we’re dealing with today,” Reed said.

McGarry said it is her intention to work more closely with the school board in the next budget cycle, “so that we can kind of all be on the same page and we can establish things that won’t promote county staff leaving to go to school board positions because they get paid a dollar or two more an hour.”

“Where we got that million dollars from was a bad idea, I admit that. But I also think the money was critical and the money is there. And I would ask you, Candy, to continue to think about that — that it is within our ability to make more money available to the schools this year,” South District Supervisor Skip Barton said.

McGarry paused briefly in her response.

“In this proposal we are using some of our vacancy savings to cover these increases within our current budget,” McGarry said. “The schools have their own vacancy savings within the current budget that they have that they could choose to do the same. I’m just putting that out there. They have the money to do what they want to do, they just need to make the choices to do those things.”