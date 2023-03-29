The most recent chapters in a draft of Nelson’s new comprehensive plan introduce data about the county’s housing stock, workforce and economy.

That data, mostly pulled from census surveys and real estate market studies, demonstrates a few trends: home values have spiked but more people are buying homes in the county; more workers are commuting into the county and working remotely; and losses in manufacturing and related industries have been coupled with gains in the service industry.

Bridgewater consulting firm The Berkley Group has been commissioned to help author an updated comprehensive plan, a document to guide county decision-making regarding growth and development up until 2042. At a recent third work session, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission met to review two new draft chapters of the plan.

Chapters present and summarize data and pick out trends, and a section at the end of each chapter lists around 15 potential strategies to help address identified challenges.

Growing housing demand, limited supply

Data from draft chapter five indicates housing has become more expensive in the county over the past decade. According to The Berkley Group, the median property value in the county is $243,900. While the median assessed value of properties sold since 2010 has decreased by 33.5%, the median sale value of houses has increased by 51.6% over the same period.

That trend was especially pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic; from April 2019 to April 2022 the median home price in the county rose 58%, compared to a 32% increase statewide and a 39% national increase. Home sales remained strong, however, with a 37% growth in sales in 2020 and a 23% growth in 2021. The Berkley Group makes a connection between that trend and broadband expansion, suggesting remote workers have relocated to the county for reliable internet access.

A drop in residential building permits issued since 2005, however (from around 200 per year in 2005 to a fairly constant 50 per year up until 2020) suggests that housing supply might not be keeping up with demand. Currently around 60% of the county’s housing stock is 30 years or older.

The U.S. census includes short-term rentals under the umbrella of “vacant” housing, which also includes “seasonal, recreational, or occasional use” housing. According to updated figures in draft chapter five, of the 3,821 vacant housing units in the county in 2020, 2,328 of them were considered seasonal, recreation or occasional use, which includes short-term rental units. That number accounts for 28% of the total 9,902 housing units in the county.

Industry trends, commuters and the ‘knowledge gap’

How are Nelson County residents working in 2023? Draft chapter seven suggest some answers.

The Berkley Group reports that from 2004 to 2019, the number of people who live and work in the county has decreased 21% to 1,660 workers. Simultaneously, the number of people who commute into the county for work has increased 24% over the same period to 2,179 workers in 2019. The number of people who live in Nelson and commute out has remained nearly constant, increasing only 1% over the same period to 4,837 workers (which accounts for the largest portion — 56% — of the county’s commuters).

Remote work is on the rise, from 11.7% of the county’s workforce working remote in 2019 to 18.8% working remote in 2021.

“This is an important thing for us to be able to call out — to know how many people are telecommuter corkers, because it changes our growth strategies. Do we grow trying to provide brick-and-mortar jobs or do you grow by trying to provide an environment in which teleworkers want to live and support their families?” Commissioner Charles Amante said.

The county’s median household income is $67,707, about 16% lower than the state median of $80,615, and behind Albemarle ($90,568) and Augusta ($69,082) counties. However, Nelson’s median income is well above those of Amherst, Rockbridge, Appomattox and Buckingham counties.

Census data shows that workers aged 55 and older make up 29% of the workforce, the same percent as in 2000. Workers in the 24 and younger age group have decreased from 28% of the workforce in 2000 to 14% currently. Workers aged 25 to 54 have increased over the same time period, from 43% to 57%.

The draft chapter identifies that trend as a potential challenge, a “knowledge gap” as older workers retire and fewer skilled workers are prepared to take their place in the workforce.

It follows from the general population trend — residents ages 55 and older now make up 44% of the county’s population, up from 29% in 2000.

Regarding Nelson County employers, the manufacturing industry, transportation, warehousing and utilities industries and publishing, broadcasting and telecommunications have seen the greatest declines from 2000 to 2021, losing 59%, 49.5% and 58.5% respectively.

Over the same period other industries have seen the biggest gains: finance and insurance, and real estate and rental and leasing (up 117.2%); professional, scientific, and management, and administrative and waste management services (up 53.8%); and educational services, and health care and social assistance (up 53.8%).

According to The Berkley Group, over 67,800 acres of land currently are being used across 409 farms in the county, a 10% and 15% decrease since 2012 respectively. The total market value per acre, however, has increased from $170 to $394 from 2007 to 2017.

The Berkeley Group had previously reported that the Nelson County School Board was the second largest employer in the county, after Wintergreen Pacific LLC; but has updated the plan to reflect the school board as the county’s top employer.

Planning Commission chair Mary Kathryn Allen said she’d be interested to learn how many of Nelson County Public Schools employees are residents of the county. Her comment that Nelson County teachers are some of the highest paid in the region drew some disagreement around the table.

“...[W]e call them a huge employer, but are they an employer of county residents?” Allen said.

The next comprehensive plan work session is scheduled for May 17. Topics to be discussed are future land use, transportation, and implementation tools.