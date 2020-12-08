Body found in vehicle registered to missing Staunton woman

Law enforcement are working to confirm the identity of a body recovered at the scene of an accident in Nelson County with the discovered vehicle being linked to a missing Staunton woman.

According to a news release posted on the Augusta County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, investigators with the sheriff's office were notified of a motor vehicle accident Dec. 6 along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Milepost 24 to 25 in the county. The vehicle found at the scene is registered to Karen Sue Koogler, 56, who first was reported missing in late October.

Investigators arrived on scene and located Koogler's vehicle over an embankment off the parkway. The accident, the release states, appeared to have occurred "some time ago" by evidence found at the scene. No foul play is suspected.

Authorities also have contacted the Roanoke medical examiner's office requesting their assistance with the investigation and are awaiting the report to be finalized.

"In all likelihood, the search for Karen Koogler is over. We had hoped for a different outcome in this investigation for the family and the community," the release reads.

Members of the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, Wintergreen Fire and Rescue, Montebello Fire Department and parkway police assisted with recovery efforts Dec. 6.