Bold Rock reopens Barrel Barn as distillery

The new Bold Rock Distillery at the Barrel Barn in Nellysford hadn’t been open for more than a few hours on Friday before a crowd had formed around the bar and under a chalkboard menu listing the location’s new “hand-crafted cocktails.”

Bold Rock had invited guests to a grand reopening that day of the Barrel Barn along Virginia 151 as the new Bold Rock Distillery.

Chuck Kiehl was selling the brand’s spirits: cinnamon apple whiskey, American whiskey, straight bourbon, vodka and the new spiced peach whiskey, to frequent customers. He said the brand has been producing liquors for four months and described the American whiskey as “almost like drinking a whiskey cocktail.” He added the cinnamon apply whiskey was good mixed with the brand’s hard cider.

Kat Engsler was working the Barrel Barn bar for the grand opening, making the location’s first cocktails with Bold Rock spirits.

Engsler said she started at Bold Rock in the main taproom and while she’s worked in restaurants for 11 years, it’s her first time making cocktails to order. She said she expects the menu to change seasonally and is excited to create new cocktail recipes. Engsler’s favorite Bold Rock spirit is the cinnamon apple whiskey, which she said is great on the rocks.

Englser said she’s “always loved” Bold Rock and hasn’t forgotten the company’s first ciders were produced in 2012, the year she turned 21.

According to Bold Rock Senior Brand Manager Lindsay Dorrier, the Barrel Barn is the only place at the Nellysford Bold Rock complex where visitors can purchase made-to-order craft cocktails and spirits to go.

He said the Barrel Barn Distillery is the “culmination of years of hard work,” and will provide a “new and complementary experience” to the adjacent Nellysford Cidery.

Dorrier explained the brand has branched out to include hard tea and lemonade, seltzers, canned cocktails and now spirits in its beverages line. The spirits “capture the trademark Bold Rock drinkability,” in a sip-able form, he said. At the distillery, now open on weekends, Bold Rock fans can enjoy and get inspiration for how to use them.

The building was the original Nellysford cidery production barn and reopened as a taproom in 2017. Dorrier said the renovated barroom “marries rustic roots” with a “cozy and vibey interior.”

He doesn’t intend for the Bold Rock Distillery to be a “just a carbon copy of the main taproom;” dogs are allowed inside and there will be food trucks and live music outside.

