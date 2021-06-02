Boys soccer adds another victory to six-game win streak

The Govs soccer team is sporting an undefeated record with six wins and one tie, with its latest victory coming in Chatham as a 4-0 win on May 26.

Jonas Zawhorodny booted in three goals while teammate Tyler Widdifield added one.

One reason for the perfect record is the Govs’ goalie, Carson Lucado, who has 26 saves so far this season.

“Carson is extremely quick on his feet and guard,” said Nelson coach Eddie Torres.

“He has taken control over the defense.”

Tucker Shannon leads the Govs with eight goals and four assists.

“He [Shannon] has the ability to turn and shoot on a dime. He holds onto the ball to retain position of the ball for the offense,” said Torres.

Zawhorodny has four goals and six assists.

“Jonas has the ability to go around defenders like they are standing still,” said Torres. “Jonas does not back down from any defender.”

Widdifield has six goals and four assists.

“Tyler has great determination and persistence in trying to score,” said Torres. “Tyler can shoot from various distances with accuracy and score. “