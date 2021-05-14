BRHD begins vaccinating individuals ages 12 to 15

Following approval from federal agencies to begin immunizing individuals ages 12 to 15 years old, the Blue Ridge Health District began administering Pfizer doses this week to adolescents, with hundreds currently registered to receive their first dose, according to health officials.

Dr. Denise Bonds, health director of the BRHD, said the health district will work with schools and other community partners to make it easier to vaccinate those individuals. She said the district's approach for the foreseeable future is to encourage parents, educate and to make the vaccine easily accessible.

"We want all adolescents to be vaccinated, we really do, and so it is our goal to remove as many barriers as we can while still staying in our state guidelines," Bonds said.

During a virtual town hall held May 13, Ryan McKay, incident commander with the Blue Ridge Health District, said this was the next phase to providing greater access to larger populations in the community and would offer more protection for students when they return to school in the fall.

Dr. Carlos Armengol, with the Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville, agreed, noting the vaccine remains a powerful mitigation strategy against the pandemic.