BRHD begins vaccinating individuals ages 12 to 15

Following approval from federal agencies to begin immunizing individuals ages 12 to 15 years old, the Blue Ridge Health District began administering Pfizer doses this week to adolescents, with hundreds currently registered to receive their first dose, according to health officials.
Dr. Denise Bonds, health director of the BRHD, said the health district will work with schools and other community partners to make it easier to vaccinate those individuals. She said the district's approach for the foreseeable future is to encourage parents, educate and to make the vaccine easily accessible.
"We want all adolescents to be vaccinated, we really do, and so it is our goal to remove as many barriers as we can while still staying in our state guidelines," Bonds said.
During a virtual town hall held May 13, Ryan McKay, incident commander with the Blue Ridge Health District, said this was the next phase to providing greater access to larger populations in the community and would offer more protection for students when they return to school in the fall.
Dr. Carlos Armengol, with the Pediatric Associates of Charlottesville, agreed, noting the vaccine remains a powerful mitigation strategy against the pandemic.
"We want to make sure that everyone knows that there are many places to go and get your vaccine and we encourage everyone to go and get it because it’s really going to be helpful for opening up the schools in the fall," Armengol said.
McKay said the health district has observed a "pretty sharp decline in the number of first dose appointments" over the last three or four weeks, noting demand and supply for the vaccine has essentially flipped.
As of May 13, roughly 52% of individuals have received at least one dose in Nelson County with 44% being fully vaccinated. Nelson County has amassed 897 positive COVID-19 cases, 39 hospitalizations and 12 fatalities.
That same day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on mask practices, easing guidelines and allowing fully vaccinated individuals to not wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings, The Associated Press reported.
McKay said a parent or guardian must sign consent forms in order for a minor to receive a vaccine which will be available on site at all clinic locations and soon parents may also give consent via an electronic form when registering for an appointment.
The push to vaccinate the new demographic comes as the health district is preparing to transition from its JCPenney vaccination site in Charlottesville, which it has utilized since March.
McKay said the health district will cease operations out of that location in mid-June because of the decline in vaccine appointments and will move to a smaller space.
"We project that come mid-June we’re not going to be utilizing the full space here and so its a good opportunity for us to sort of transition from a very large location here at JCPenney to really focus on some outreach and mobile efforts," McKay said.