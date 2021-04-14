BRHD releases sharable link to register for vaccine appointments

Following the Blue Ridge Health District's shift into phase 2, the health district Tuesday released a sharable link for any person ages 16 and older to find a vaccine appointment, regardless if individuals have pre-registered or not.
To access an appointment, visit https://register.vams.cdc.gov/?jurisdiction=BR.
"If you recall a few months ago, with PrepMod we were pretty insistent that no one share the link that they got, and now we’re asking everybody share the link they’re going to get," Dr. Denise Bonds, director of the Blue Ridge Health District, said in a Monday news conference.
Bonds said any person who pre-registered on the state's pre-registration system will be emailed a link from the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS).
The new link for vaccine appointments came on the same day that the federal government paused future Johnson & Johnson vaccinations — the only approved vaccine to require a single dose instead of two — while officials investigate an "extremely rare" possible side effect, a news release from the district states.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced they were investigating reports of blood clots in six women between the ages of 18 and 48, The Associated Press reports. One person has died.
As a result of this stop order, the health district is not administering any J&J vaccines until further notice. Individuals in the BRHD who were schedule to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a partnering provider or pharmacy may reschedule their appointment for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine provided by the health district.
"This pause is reassuring in that it demonstrates that the systems that are in place to monitor vaccine safety are working. We look forward to a thorough review by federal health officials," Virginia Department of Health Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said in a statement.
Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock expected the pause to last only days, the AP reports.
Currently, only six known cases of the possible side effect exist out of the roughly 6.8 million doses that have gone into arms, the BRHD release states.
Any person who received the one-dose vaccine and develops severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after being immunized should contact their health care provider or call 911 if it is a medical emergency.
The Blue Ridge Health District officially transitioned into phase 2 of its vaccine rollout Monday, making appointments available for any person ages 16 and older who reside or work in the health district that covers Fluvanna, Louisa, Greene, Albemarle and Nelson counties and the city of Charlottesville.
Working with a fixed allotment for the immediate future, Bonds said the district this week is receiving a combined nearly 9,200 first doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
BRHD did not receive any J&J immunizations this week due to a previous contamination of some 15 million doses, Bonds said.
Bonds said during the Monday news conference she was "cautiously optimistic" everybody who wants the vaccine should be able to get their first shot by the end of May, although she noted a day before the Johnson & Johnson freeze she didn't anticipate a large amount of it coming to the health district in the next few weeks.