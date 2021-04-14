BRHD releases sharable link to register for vaccine appointments

As a result of this stop order, the health district is not administering any J&J vaccines until further notice. Individuals in the BRHD who were schedule to receive a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a partnering provider or pharmacy may reschedule their appointment for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine provided by the health district.

"This pause is reassuring in that it demonstrates that the systems that are in place to monitor vaccine safety are working. We look forward to a thorough review by federal health officials," Virginia Department of Health Vaccination Coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said in a statement.

Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock expected the pause to last only days, the AP reports.

Currently, only six known cases of the possible side effect exist out of the roughly 6.8 million doses that have gone into arms, the BRHD release states.

Any person who received the one-dose vaccine and develops severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after being immunized should contact their health care provider or call 911 if it is a medical emergency.