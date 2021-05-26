Brian Clowdus Experience bringing musical Oklahoma! to Roseland this summer

The Brian Clowdus Experience is bringing Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s American classic Oklahoma! to Roseland this year.

From Aug. 19 to Sept. 5 at the grounds of the Mount Rouge Farm located at 74 Mount Rouge Road, the play features several musical numbers, a news release states.

“In a time where we all so desperately need human connection and coming together as a community, we look forward to putting aside whether you are a farmer or a cowman and truly celebrate a beautiful morning and evening together,” director and producer Brian Clowdus said in the release.

The company brought to life the outdoor production of The Sound of Music roughly two years ago in Nelson county.

audience favorite and star of The Sound of Music; Julie Trammel plays Laurey; olympian athlete Anthony Watson is Will Parker; recent JMU graduate Lexxi Frilles is Ado Annie; vocal artist Savannah Craven is Gertie; model Artur Aleksanyan is Ali Hakim; international ballerina Ariana Dewing is Dream Laurey; and local favorites Marlene Thacker and Karl Lindevaldsen round out the cast as Aunt Eller and Andrew Carnes.