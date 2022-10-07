Bridge on Virginia railway trail to receive repairs

Amherst County officials have approved a memorandum of understanding between the county’s public works department and Nelson County Parks and Recreation regarding repairs to the Tye River Bridge on the Virginia Blue Ridge Railway Trail.

The bridge on the recreational trail system on Virginia 151 at the Amherst-Nelson border is in desperate need of repairs, as the walking surface area has many weather-damaged custom-cut boards that require replacement, according to Brian Thacker, director of public works for Amherst County.

"They are specially cut from mills; they're expensive," Thacker said.

The bridge at the 4.5-mile marker along the trial is divided between Nelson and Amherst counties, with half of the bridge being on each county’s side, Thacker said.

Nelson County has paid for an engineering study, which suggested replacing about 20 of the original custom-cut boards, sealing the entire surface, and affixing an overlay of newer, pressure treated wood, similar to the other bridges along the VBRRT, a report presented to Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 4 states.

In the spirit of collaboration and saving both counties money, Amherst County Public Works has offered to perform the repairs and purchase the necessary lumber, fasteners, and other supplies, as well as bush-hogging Nelson's sides of the trails one time in 2022 and 2023, for $30,000. Nelson County has agreed to pay that amount, Thacker said.

"In doing the math, calling vendors, that sounds like a deal we would be willing to do," Thacker said.

Also during the Amherst board’s meeting, supervisors voted to approve a resolution for Amherst County to enter into mutual aid agreements with other localities for the provision of services.

Such mutual aid agreements may include, but are not limited to, shared services such as building inspections, plan reviews, erosion and sediment control plan reviews, and inspections, the resolution states.

“There is currently a standing request from Nelson County for assistance with building inspections, erosion and sediment and control, those types of things,” Amherst County Attorney Mark Popovich said.