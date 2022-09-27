BRMC opens new community health center in Appomattox

Former Blue Ridge Medical Center COO Debbie Williams watched as Rick Shinn unveiled a plaque to the right of the entrance to the center’s new Appomattox location.

“Debbie Williams Medical Building at Blue Ridge Medical Center,” it reads.

Shinn is current CEO of BRMC, an Arrington-based nonprofit community health center with locations that now include Appomattox. He and BRMC staff and leadership, local officials and state representatives gathered Monday morning for a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new location.

BRMC Appomattox offers primary care and behavioral health services and, like the Colleen and Amherst centers, provides health care to insured, uninsured, Medicare- and Medicaid-serving patients.

“We know that there are several thousand people in the community who may not have access to health care, whether they’re insured or uninsured or on Medicaid, and we want to be an alternative for them to be able to get services here so that anyone in the community, regardless of ability to pay, has access,” Shinn said in an interview after the ceremony. “So we’re here as a community organization to help people in the community.”

He said he hopes to see BRMC Appomattox grow its behavioral health services and expand on the approximately two-acre site. The facility is housed in a renovated former group home on Jones Street. During the ceremony, he told the crowd he’d also like to add a provider for pediatric services, and “as this facility grows it will provide more jobs as well. That’s important to the economic development of small towns like Appomattox.”

U.S. Rep. Bob Good, R-5th; State Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, and representatives from offices of U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine were present at the ceremony in support of BRMC.

“People know that they can come here and get health care and that’s important to every community,” Peake said outside the new facility.

“We talk a lot about economic issues, but safety and security are No. 1 for most people, of course, and part of that is health security and quality access to health care and affordable health care and I’m so thankful for our community health centers that are really patient focused and trying to provide affordable options for those who live in rural communities and suburban communities,” Good said.

Shinn announced BRMC is the recipient of a $112,500 annual grant from the Virginia Health Care Foundation to last three years and help support a family nurse practitioner position. The ribbon cutting ceremony was the official grand opening but Shinn said BRMC Appomattox has been in operation since March.

Family Nurse Practitioner Lisa Gittleman gave a tour inside the facility after the ceremony, showing Good down a hall of exam rooms, and explaining how the center was able to offer isolated care for COVID patients. She said her youngest patients are two-years-old, and thinks her oldest patient is 93.

Former BRMC CEO Peggy Whitehead spoke on Williams’ contributions.

“It’s been over a decade, I think, that we’ve been dreaming about bringing health care services to Appomattox in the form of a community health center and during that time, three separate BRMC CEOs have worked on it and Debbie has been at each of their sides the whole time making the realistic decisions, making the dreams come true,” she said.

“We couldn’t have done this without her. She really is the foundation for bringing BRMC to Appomattox and it’s absolutely fitting that our center here be named after her.”

Williams addressed the crowd before she cut the red ribbon stretched across the new center’s entrance.

“It has been an incredible 18 years with BRMC and the wonderful staff and it’s just been a pleasure working with everyone and doing things to serve the community and to make our communities better for the people who live there.”