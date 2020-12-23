CARES grant to provide utility relief for Nelson County residents

The revised state budget adopted in November requires local governments to discontinue water cutoffs during the remainder of the state of emergency driven by the pandemic.

Central District board member Ernie Reed, who also represents the district for the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, commended Fitzgerald for applying and receiving the funds on behalf of the county and for the customers in need.

In other news:The authority’s board of directors also unanimously approved staff bonuses in time for the holidays.

While directors tossed around several numbers, ranging from $500 to $1,000 for full-time employees and half that amount for part-time employees, officials settled on bonuses of $800 for full time and $400 for part time, as advocated by West District board member David Hight.

According to Fitzgerald, that results in total of $15,200 in bonuses for the authority’s 18 full-time staff and two part-time staff.

The board froze salaries last spring out of fears of revenue loss resulting from the pandemic. However, with the authority set to be reimbursed tens of thousands of dollars by the state, North District board member Justin Shimp and other members said it would be fair to do the same for employees.