CARES grant to provide utility relief for Nelson County residents

Nelson County recently has been awarded about $77,950 in federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money to assist residents with utility relief resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nelson County Service Authority Board of Directors unanimously approved during a Dec. 17 conference call meeting to authorize county staff accept the federal aid money and proceed with disbursing it to qualifying service authority and Piney River system customers.
According to service authority secretary and treasurer Jennifer Fitzgerald, the county will receive the funds, made available through the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program, and will then disburse them to the authority to cover outstanding payments incurred from March 1 to Dec. 30.
Fitzgerald said this translates to about 180 delinquent customers on both systems, which the authority will contact to complete a survey either over the phone or in writing.
“Hopefully that process will go quickly and we’ll be able to contact all of the customers, but at least we have [the funds] to help the customers pay their bills and get up to date so whenever we are able to disconnect or start charging late charges then they aren’t that far behind,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald said the program, since it only applies to outstanding payments incurred after March 1, does not catch up all delinquent accounts as some customers are several years behind on payments.
The revised state budget adopted in November requires local governments to discontinue water cutoffs during the remainder of the state of emergency driven by the pandemic.
Central District board member Ernie Reed, who also represents the district for the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, commended Fitzgerald for applying and receiving the funds on behalf of the county and for the customers in need.
In other news:The authority’s board of directors also unanimously approved staff bonuses in time for the holidays.
While directors tossed around several numbers, ranging from $500 to $1,000 for full-time employees and half that amount for part-time employees, officials settled on bonuses of $800 for full time and $400 for part time, as advocated by West District board member David Hight.
According to Fitzgerald, that results in total of $15,200 in bonuses for the authority’s 18 full-time staff and two part-time staff.
The board froze salaries last spring out of fears of revenue loss resulting from the pandemic. However, with the authority set to be reimbursed tens of thousands of dollars by the state, North District board member Justin Shimp and other members said it would be fair to do the same for employees.
“If we were to be fair about it, if folks essentially over the course of the year lost out on a pay raise because we felt like we were going to lose revenue from COVID, but then the government has essentially refunded most of our money, then the employees should get most of what they had coming to them,” Shimp said.
Shimp said he also was comfortable with bonuses in the amount of $1,000 for full-time employees and $500 for part-time employees.