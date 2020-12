Irish Luck is a DSH black and white, male, born around May. Irish Luck will make a good luck charm for any family. He is super affectionate and ready to be your best friend. He has handsome good looks with his black coat and white markings. He gets along well with other cats and would probably be a great pet for a family with children. Playful and loving, Irish Luck is the whole package. He’d make a great Christmas present for someone.