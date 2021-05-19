Cell tower in Schuyler gets green light from county

“Folks who have been underserved by wireless services really are at a disadvantage so this would help with that as the world continues to increasingly rely on wireless technologies and internet connection,” Alvis said.

Armand Thieblot, the property owner and owner of The Quarry Gardens located at 1643 Salem Road in Schuyler, said he was “very much in favor of getting this in as quickly as possible.” He noted guests who visit the gardens lack reasonable cell phone coverage.

Accounting for the 4-foot lightning rod, the monopole Class C tower will soar at a combined 184 feet.

“Typically the maximum allowable height for a Class C Tower is 130 feet. We’ve seen in most past applications heights taller than that requested,” said Dylan Bishop, the county’s director of planning and zoning.

Bishop said the area is mostly zoned agricultural with some of it zoned residential.

In addition to exceeding the maximum height, the tower will boost five arrays with six antennas per array as opposed to three each as outlined in the ordinance.