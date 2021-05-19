Cell tower in Schuyler gets green light from county

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors unanimously signed off on a permit allowing construction of a 180-foot tall monopole cell tower that will serve the dual purpose of coverage and capacity in the Schuyler area.
Verizon Wireless plans to construct the tower on a 51-acre property zoned Agricultural (A-1) located at 1981 Salem Road in Schuyler near The Quarry Gardens At Schuyler. As recommended by county staff during a May 11 meeting, supervisors also approved modifications to the tower in terms of its height, number of antennas and arrays and designated fall area.
The tower also will be constructed according to the final approved site plan.
Charles Alvis, a lawyer representing Verizon Wireless, said the tower is “very much needed” and will plug an existing hole in coverage for the area. Currently, the nearest Verizon towers are at least six miles away.
“The objectives here are coverage and capacity, coverage being the key one in the sense that there’s not hardly coverage to speak of in this area, but also capacity to allow the demand to be met as folks go on the line in this part of the county,” Alvis said.
Alvis added wireless services have become more important than ever since the onset of the pandemic, which saw a rise in work or school in the home setting.
“Folks who have been underserved by wireless services really are at a disadvantage so this would help with that as the world continues to increasingly rely on wireless technologies and internet connection,” Alvis said.
Armand Thieblot, the property owner and owner of The Quarry Gardens located at 1643 Salem Road in Schuyler, said he was “very much in favor of getting this in as quickly as possible.” He noted guests who visit the gardens lack reasonable cell phone coverage.
Accounting for the 4-foot lightning rod, the monopole Class C tower will soar at a combined 184 feet.
“Typically the maximum allowable height for a Class C Tower is 130 feet. We’ve seen in most past applications heights taller than that requested,” said Dylan Bishop, the county’s director of planning and zoning.
Bishop said the area is mostly zoned agricultural with some of it zoned residential.
In addition to exceeding the maximum height, the tower will boost five arrays with six antennas per array as opposed to three each as outlined in the ordinance.
Adjustments have been made to the fall area and a certified letter from Verizon states the tower, in the unlikely event it were to fall, would be contained to a 100-foot radius from the tower’s base by collapsing on itself rather than falling straight down like a tree.
The extra arrays, Alvis said, allows for better capacity and for other carriers and emergency services to collocate on the tower.
When asked by vice chair and East District Supervisor Jesse Rutherford on how long the project will take to complete, Alvis said it could take roughly two years, although he couldn’t make any assurances.
“We’re shooting for sooner than that,” Rutherford said.
In other news:
Supervisors unanimously approved a zoning ordinance update that included wineries as a special use on properties zoned Business (B-1).
According to documents, wineries only were listed as being by-right uses in zones M-1 and M-2, which allowed for large-scale operations but county ordinance lacked a suitable option for those who wanted a smaller operation.
Documents show both distilleries and breweries are listed as special uses in B-1 districts. County staff felt revising the ordinance to include wineries is consistent with the intent of the district.
Bishop noted any special use permit request still would come before the board for final approval at which point the boar could enact any conditions on the request as members saw fit.
Nobody spoke during a public hearing on the zoning change.