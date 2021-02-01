Cell tower planned in Roseland gains Nelson planning commission's approval

John Saunders, of Silver Creek Orchards Inc., said during a public hearing he has been hopeful for a cell tower for years.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” Saunders said. “I’ve been begging for this moment for a long time.”

Saunders said coverage is lacking on Virginia 56 and Nelson County Public Schools students learning remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic would benefit greatly from the improved service.

“This would really help the local community,” Saunders said. “I’m so excited, I just can’t stand it …this is just a game changer all around.”

Christine Carr spoke out against the planned tower, citing health, environmental and effect on real estate values as concerns. She said she was speaking on behalf of siblings in the Massies Mill and Tyro areas and her family has been in that part of the county for five generations.

“We just love the view of the county,” Carr said. “We don’t want it to be destroyed by infrastructure.”

She described such towers as a “monstrosity” and questioned why the company is allowed to exceed the county’s height requirement of 130 feet. “Where does it stop?” Carr said.