Cell tower proposed in Arrington receives commission's support for approval

Following a six-month break from meetings largely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nelson County Planning Commission on July 22 unanimously recommended approval of a new 199-foot-tall cell tower in Arrington.

Verizon Wireless is looking to place the tower on more than 37 acres zoned Agriculture Residential, A-1, at 571 Phoenix Road. Verizon applied for a Class C Tower permit with modifications to county ordinances to achieve the task. The planning commission’s recommendation comes at a time when the pandemic and approaching fall school semester has highlighted the need to make reliable, high-speed internet available to unserved areas in the county.

“We need the coverage. This county suffers. I live in the South District and I wish I was close to a tower that would give me the coverage that I’m going to need for my kids who are getting ready to go to school and I don’t,” South District planning commission member Mary Kathryn Allen said.

Dylan Bishop, the county’s director for planning and zoning, outlined exceptions to current county ordinances that the proposed tower carries with it. The tower itself would stand at 195 feet tall with a lightning rod of an additional 4 feet, exceeding the current height limit of 130 feet. Among some of the exceptions applied July 22, Verizon would be allowed to have a smaller fall zone of 120 feet from the base of the tower, and a maximum of 18 antennas, double the usual amount allowed under county ordinance.

According to Bishop, a Class C tower is any communications tower located in a residential-zoned area; any tower in a district that is taller than 100 feet up to a maximum of 130; or any communication tower within 300 feet of an occupied dwelling provided all owners affirm in writing they have no objection to the proposed tower.