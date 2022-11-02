Census data shows Nelson's population aging, growth lagging compared to region

Virginia consulting firm the Berkley Group last week presented a summary of 2020 census data, and much of the information about Nelson’s population and housing stock may not come as a surprise to many county residents.

Berkley Group staff presented the data to supervisors and planning commissioners at a second joint workshop; county demographic information will appear in the second chapter of the new comprehensive plan, which the Berkley Group is commissioned to help create.

Census data reflects a 2.3% population increase over the last two decades, from a county population of 14,445 in 2000 to 14,775 in 2020. The University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center projects a 2.8% population decline by 2045, however, and Nelson County’s population growth since 2000 is small compared to nearby counties. Only Amherst’s population declined, by 1.9%. Appomattox’s population increased 15%, Buckingham by 7.1%, Rockbridge by 8.1%, Augusta by 15.3% and Albemarle by 29.5%.

A population density map of Nelson County shows population concentrated in the northern part of the county and south of U.S. 29.

Population density was measured at 68 people per acre in the Wintergreen area, 50 people per acre in the Afton and Nellysford area, 40 people per acre in the Faber to Lovingston area, and around 23 people per acre in the western and southern regions of the county.

Census data shows the median age range of Nelson County residents has increased about 10 years in two decade, from 40-44 years in 2000 to 50-54 in 2020.

The median age of residents in the region from Gladstone to Arrington to Schuyler is 38.6, which Berkley Group Principal Planner Catherine Redfearn said is in line with Virginia’s median age of 38.4.

The Faber to Lovingston area has a median age of 47.3; across U.S. 29, the median age is around 54, and the median age in exclusively the Wintergreen to Nellysford area is 59.9.

“That’s the most developable and affordable land,” Board of Supervisors Chair Jesse Rutherford said of the southeastern part of the county, shown as having the lowest median age.

Census data reported 10,219 housing units in the county in 2020. Of those units, 88% are single-family or mobile homes, 842 are short-term rentals, and only 196 were built during or after 2014, according to the Berkley Group.

Berkley Group Planner Christopher Musso explained the U.S. census doesn’t list short-term rentals explicitly but rather lumps them in with “seasonal, recreational, and occasional use” houses into the category of unoccupied housing. On a map of the county he provided, unoccupied housing is strongly concentrated in the Wintergreen and Nellysford area, at 34% of housing in that area classified as occupied.

The western end of the county is reported to have 75% occupied housing, the northern part of the county around Wintergreen and Nellysford is 88% occupied housing. Heading southeast of U.S. 29, occupied housing decreases from 84% to 82%.

The educational, health care and community services industry employs by far the most people in the county, at a little over 2,000. Construction and the arts, entertainment, recreation and food services industries follow, with both employing around 700 people. Wintergreen Pacific LLC is the top employer, followed by Nelson County Public Schools.

Nelson sees 4,755 commuters travel to work out of the county every day, and 2,086 travel into the county for work.

Agriculture, forestry, fishing, hunting and mining are reported to employ about 300 people in the county, and a recent five-year period saw over 10,000 acres of farmland lost — from 79,981 acres of farmland in the county in 2012 — to 67,841 acres of farmland in 2017.

The Berkley Group’s presentation at the joint meeting, and a draft of the first chapter of the comprehensive plan — explaining the legal context for the plan, describing its function and summarizing the results of the community input process — are available on the county’s comprehensive plan revision website, nelson2042.com, under “document library.”

An online survey is available on this page, and will be available throughout the comprehensive plan process, for residents to anonymously comment on draft chapters and submit general comments to the Berkley Group staff. The next joint work session is scheduled for Jan. 18 and “natural & historic resources,” and “community facilities & infrastructure” are on the agenda.