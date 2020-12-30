Central Virginia Electric Cooperative gives back $1.1 million in refunds to member-owners

Officials with Central Virginia Electric Cooperative authorized annual capital credit refunds to cooperative member-owners earlier this month.

This year, the CVEC Board of Directors approved $1.1 million in refunds to be issued this month, making this the 11th consecutive year for refunds. So far, the nonprofit has issued more than $20 million in refunds to its members, a news release from the cooperative states.

Being a nonprofit utility provider, CVEC allocates any revenues that exceed expenses to its member-owners in the form of patronage capital, the release states, which are eventually returned to members in the form of capital credit payments.

“One of the many benefits of belonging to a Cooperative is that all profits are allocated to its members each year. These profits are invested in Cooperative plant and eventually refunded to members in the form of cash or a bill credit,” Vice President and CFO Tina Mallia said in the release.

To learn more, visit www.mycvec.com/my-account/capital-credits-estate-refunds. This site also includes a list of unclaimed capital credit refunds.

