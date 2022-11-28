Christmas Open House set at museum, booklet on Nelson's early education era featured

The Nelson County Historical Society will hold a Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 3. The open house is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a children’s book reading at 11 a.m. and cookies and cider from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Oakland Museum, 5365 Thomas Nelson Highway.

Rachel Deddens, a children’s book author, will read one of her books and her books will be available in the museum bookstore, which will also feature a newly printed booklet, ‘Early Education in Nelson County,’ by Woody Greenberg.

Visitors can shop for Nelson County related books, maps, cards and other items. You will receive a free gift with your purchase. Patrons are urged to bring a friend to learn about the rich history of Nelson County.

The 18-page ‘Early Education’ booklet describes how 18th century settlers in the county educated not only their own children but those of their neighbors in the early 19th century, and how schools and academies were established.

The booklet is an excerpt from “A History of the Nelson County School Board: 1920-1985,” by Greenberg, whose chapter on early education sets the context for the development of the county’s public school system. The initiatives of early settlers, acting on behalf of the county’s children without state mandates, provides a context for the development of a free public education system beginning in 1870.

As early as 1768, Col. William Cabell of Warminster and others, such as Rev. Robert Rose in the southwestern part of the county, established home schools, old field schools, church schools and community schools whose teachers were paid by the parents of a community or a generous benefactor. This activity led to a total of 38 Nelson County students attending the College of William and Mary and Washington College between 1800 and 1825.

Joseph C. Cabell, as clerk of the Board of School Commissioners in 1819, initiated an effort to give orphans and children of less fortunate parents an education at the expense of the state. Cabell was taking advantage of a state law he had helped create in 1810 that established a Literary Fund, which became the foundation of all future state school legislation. Cabell also recorded the first school deed on record in the county clerk’s office in 1822.

Cabell, along with his friend Thomas Jefferson, were on an appointed board to pursue the creation of a public university in the state. The first meeting was held in a tavern in Rock Fish Gap in northern Nelson County, and it later resulted in the establishment of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

In 1846 the Virginia General Assembly made it mandatory for the county to divide itself into as many school districts as seemed wise and to appoint a school commissioner from each district.

Nelson’s three commissioners appointed Frederick M. Cabell the first school superintendent of Nelson County.

Later in the 19th century, Fleetwood Academy and Eden Grove Female Academy, established by Spottswood Garland, educated Nelson County students. In 1865 William D. Cabell founded Norwood School for Confederate Army veterans who had lost the opportunity to be educated during the Civil War.

Prior to the Civil War the county had also developed a “pauper system” and had ten schools operating to serve the poor from 1851 to 1861. Although Virginia’s primary school system ceased to function during the Civil War, a new state constitution in 1869 contained the first unequivocal mandate for genuine public education in Virginia. The number of schools in the county rose from 40 schools in 1871 to 98 by 1890, nearly all of them one-room schools.

The booklet also describes the development of secondary education and the first high schools in the county in the early 1900s and the competition between Lovingston, Shipman and Norwood to be the first.

According to the author, Nelson had shown leadership and initiative in creating educational opportunities in the 1800s, primarily because of Jeffersonian democracy and the ideal of a free public system supported by state and local taxes.

“Early Education in Nelson County: 1768-1920,” a Nelson County Historical Society publication, is available in the Oakland Museum bookstore for $10.