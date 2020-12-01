Christmas tree locations in Nelson County

The following are Christmas tree locations in Nelson County.

» Rockfish Valley Community Center. Fresh-cut Fraser Firs along with a selection of wreaths. Contact RVCC at rockfishcc@gmail.com for reserving large trees. 190 Rockfish School Lane, Afton. (434) 361-0100.

» Apple Shed. Frasier Fir Christmas trees available. Supplies limited Open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 14815 Thomas Nelson Highway, Lovingston. (434) 263-8843.

» Skylark Nature Preserve in Raphine. Selling 15,000 Fraser Fir trees through Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Located at Milepost 25 on the Blue Ridge Parkway 2 miles north of the Virginia 56/parkway intersection. (828) 298-0398.

» Saunders Brothers Farm Market, 2717 Tye Brook Highway in Piney River. Open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays. Pre-cut Fraser Firs are available at the beginning of the Farm Market as well as assorted wreaths and garlands. (434) 277-545.