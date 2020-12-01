Christmas tree locations in Nelson County
The following are Christmas tree locations in Nelson County.
» Rockfish Valley Community Center. Fresh-cut Fraser Firs along with a selection of wreaths. Contact RVCC at rockfishcc@gmail.com for reserving large trees. 190 Rockfish School Lane, Afton. (434) 361-0100.
» Apple Shed. Frasier Fir Christmas trees available. Supplies limited Open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 14815 Thomas Nelson Highway, Lovingston. (434) 263-8843.
» Skylark Nature Preserve in Raphine. Selling 15,000 Fraser Fir trees through Dec. 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Located at Milepost 25 on the Blue Ridge Parkway 2 miles north of the Virginia 56/parkway intersection. (828) 298-0398.
» Saunders Brothers Farm Market, 2717 Tye Brook Highway in Piney River. Open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays. Pre-cut Fraser Firs are available at the beginning of the Farm Market as well as assorted wreaths and garlands. (434) 277-545.
» Saunders Brothers Choose and Cut Christmas Tree Farm, 2832 Tye Brook Highway, Piney River. Choose and cut Christmas trees and freshly made wreaths. During the last two Saturdays of the season, trees will be available at the cherry orchard on U.S. 29. Trees include Canaan Fir, Norway Spruce, Blue Spruce, White Pine, and Scotch Pine. Services include tying trees on cars and tree baling at no extra price. Also, saws are available for cutting. (434) 277-5455.
» Ralph’s Christmas Trees, 809 Bradley Lane, Vesuvius. (540) 377-9490/(540) 809-4670. Farm is located approximately 2 miles west of Montebello, near intersection of Virginia 56 and Blue Ridge Parkway. Open weekends 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fridays noon to 4:30 p.m. Due to COVID19, all tree-cutting will be self-service. Handsaws and twine will be available.
» JES Christmas Tree Farm, 329 Marwell Drive, Montebello, offers almost 10 acres and more than 7,000 Fraser Firs to choose from. Cash or check only. (540) 377-5221.
— Staff reports
