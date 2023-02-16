The two-story house at 559 Front St. in Lovingston sits back from the main thoroughfare behind a quaint white picket fence. Its bright blue front door is a hint at the bold colors inside.

Five bedrooms are painted turquoise, lavender, Creamsicle orange, sky blue, scarlet and peach; the kitchen is mint green and visitors at a January showing walked up and down a sunny yellow stairwell. Rose bushes in raised beds in the backyard are dormant, but will add even more color in spring.

But for the rainbow coats of paint, the interiors have been largely untouched; Charlottesville real estate agent Gregor Lawrence said the sole downstairs bathroom is the only room that’s been renovated, and a small laundry and mudroom (painted deep red) has been added on the back. Built in 1930, the house retains original hardwood flooring, woodwork and paneled doors. The property is listed for $249,000 on Zillow and the three-acre parcel it sits on is zoned for both business and residential uses.

Lawrence said 559 Front St. once was the home of the Delk family, and has passed through two owners since.

Roseland Resident George Herbert “Bo” Delk Jr., 81, remembered growing up in the house during the ‘40s. In a recent interview, he said his mother Selena Delk lived at 559 Front St. until about 1995 and his aunt lived in the house until about 2005.

According to her Richmond-Times Dispatch obituary, courtesy of the Nelson County Historical Society, Selena Delk was a teacher in the county and married Bo’s father, George Herbert Delk Sr., in 1938 — George Delk was principal of the former Fleetwood High School in Massies Mill, where Selena taught Latin and math.

Bo Delk said his father owned a Ford Dealership, and served as a deputy sheriff to the county. His mother was elected deputy treasurer of Nelson County in 1960 and served in the role until 1972, according to her obituary.

Delk doesn’t know who built the main house, but helped build a small stone outbuilding to the right of it himself.

Delk said he and his brother Barlow and sister Ann hauled the stones from the Tye River at Tyro. Bo also remembers a stone mason he called “Uncle Tommy Gray,” who lived up the mountain from the Lovingston Fire Department and did the stone work.

He recalled watching Gray set a rock in place, rotate it once, and again and again and again until it was facing the same direction he’d put it down in the first place.

Bo and Barlow also skinned the bark off the pine poles holding up the building’s roof with a knife.

Then, thanks to its concrete floor the outbuilding served as one of the first basketball courts in the area. Delk recalled the high school’s basketball coach couldn’t figure out why his players could shoot longer shots from the left side of the hoop than the right.

Delk explained this was because the cabin had more space to the right of its hoop.

He said that concrete has now deteriorated and, in January, the outbuilding was in much poorer shape than the house. Though the roof has caved in, the walls made of rounded smooth stones remain sturdy.

PHOTOS: Colorful Lovingston home once housed a colorful family

PHOTOS: Colorful Lovingston home once housed a colorful family welcome home front street 5 welcome home front street 26 559 Front St. in Lovingston welcome home front street 27 welcome home front street 25 559 Front St. in Lovingston welcome home front street 14 welcome home front street 15 559 Front St. in Lovingston 559 Front St. in Lovingston welcome home front street 18 559 Front St. in Lovingston 559 Front St. in Lovingston welcome home front street 21 559 Front St. in Lovingston welcome home front street 23 welcome home front street 12 welcome home front street 13 welcome home front street 10 559 Front St. in Lovingston 559 Front St. in Lovingston 559 Front St. in Lovingston welcome home front street 9 559 Front St. in Lovingston welcome home front street 4 welcome home front street 3 559 Front St. in Lovingston 559 Front St. in Lovingston