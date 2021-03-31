Commission OKs allowing more events at Afton site

The Nelson County Planning Commission voted 5-1 on March 24 to recommend approval of a special use permit for a future event space to hold a total of 24 events per year, double what is currently allowed by right for the Afton property.

The 5.22-acre property, located at 27 Chapel Hollow Road, currently has existing dwellings that operate as vacation houses and is zoned as Agricultural (A-1). The structure previously operated as a bed-and-breakfast and the site also had served as the Flying Fox Vineyards tasting room.

Corbin Snow, the applicant, said he is requesting to be allowed to hold more events than is currently permitted under county ordinance to accompany a more than 4,000-square-foot building he plans to build on the property, which is allowed as an accessory use.

Snow said the event space only could be rented by people staying on the property and it would not otherwise be open to the public.

Working with the applicant, county staff had originally suggested 26 additional events be allowed under the permit, which would bring the total number of events allowed per calendar year to 38, but commissioners opted to reduce that number with the expectation the permit could be amended at a later date to allow for more events.