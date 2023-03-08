A wholesale commercial cabinet shop overcame its first hurdle to relocating to Piney River with a rezoning approval recommendation from the Nelson County Planning Commission.

Benuel Esh is under contract to purchase a 26-acre parcel east of Virginia 151 and across from Firehouse Road. Esh intends to relocate his shop in Amherst to the property, which is currently vacant.

Zoning to the north of the parcel is Residential (R-1) and Business (B-1), and also Industrial (M-2) after a rezoning was granted to B.T. Ramsey and Sons sawmill in April 2022.

Zoning to the south is M-2, so that the parcel is split-zoned primarily Agricultural (A-1) with a small southern portion also zoned M-2. Cabinet shops are permitted by-right in M-2 zoning but not in A-1.

Esh submitted three site plan options for the proposed 75-foot by 125-foot building to be situated at three locations on the property and accessed by a gravel commercial driveway.

He clarified for commissioners the business will be wholesale and not open to the public. Esh said he’s making the move because he requires more space, but all cabinet-making activities are planned to be contained within the building.

He also submitted proffers with his application eliminating most of the M-2 by-right uses. Director of Planning and Zoning Dylan Bishop clarified those proffers will be applied with the land in perpetuity, and any future owners would need to return to have the proffers amended if they wanted to do one of the eliminated uses with the parcel.

During a public hearing on the application, Josh Dudley, a neighbor to the property along Virginia 151, said while he’s in favor of a cabinet shop he doesn’t want the parcel to be rezoned M-2 and would prefer it be allowed only by special use permit.

Dudley also said he would prefer the first site plan option, which situates the building furthest from the northern property line. After the hearing, Esh said he didn’t see why the first option wouldn’t work.

The planning commission unanimously recommended approval of the rezoning, and the Nelson County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider Esh’s application at its March 15 meeting.

Vacation cabins endorsed for approval

Commissioners also considered a major site plan for the construction of nine vacation cabins in Montebello. The 100-acre property at 6973 North Fork Road is largely vacant and wooded and is owned by Judith Bowman.

Nelson County Service Authority member Justin Shimp, of Shimp Engineering, is the applicant and engineer.

Shimp and Bowman are intending to develop about an acre on the northern end of the property, between the north fork of the Tye River and North Fork Road. Nine 32-foot by 16-foot cabins are intended to be used as short-term rentals.

The parcel and surrounding area are zoned Agricultural (A-1), zoning which allows vacation houses by-right. A major site plan is required for planning commission review because the proposal includes more than three dwellings on a single lot.

Representing the application, Chris Bowman told the planning commission there is an existing house on the property which he lives in full-time.

Commissioners approved of the plan unanimously.

service dog kennel and cluster housing ordinance

In other news, Peggy Law of Charlottesville nonprofit Service Dogs of Virginia has withdrawn her application for a special use permit to build a service dog kennel on property along Virginia 151 in Greenfield. According to Bishop, the property is now under contract for purchase.

Commissioners also discussed meeting with other departments for a work session to talk in greater depth about updating the county’s cluster housing ordinance. The commission did not settle on a date; Bishop said she would be sending out a poll to gauge commissioners’ availability.