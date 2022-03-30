Commission OKs campsite and rezonings, updates kennel definition

The Nelson County Planning Commission granted a special use permit for a campground, approved two rezoning applications and voted to update the zoning ordinance definition of “kennel” at its March 23 meeting.

Daryl and Theresa Mann addressed the board on behalf of their request to establish 16 RV campsites on Redbud Lane to rent to members of the Silver Leaf Hunt Club. Director of Planning and Zoning Dylan Bishop told the board applicant Daryl Mann had been using the property for approximately 10 years.

“If this application is not approved, he would not be permitted to utilize the property as a campground, and would be required to have all present RVs removed from the site,” Bishop said.

The Manns said lodgers use portable toilets for restrooms facilities rather than a dump station.

The commission discussed whether to limit lodgers’ stays after the Manns told the commissioners many lodgers leave their RVs on the site when hunting season ends.

Commission members ultimately decided not to limit campers’ stays and voted to recommend approval for a special use permit limited to 16 RV sites to be be used exclusively by the Silver Leaf Hunt Club.

The commission also granted a property rezoning to Jessica Ligon, owner of Lovingston Veterinary Hospital, and David Collins, agent of B.T. Ramsey and Sons Inc., for both businesses to complete planned additions.

Commissioners also voted to expand the zoning ordinance definition of “kennel,” adjusting the language from “a place prepared to house, board, breed, handle, or otherwise keep or care for” animals to “a place where the primary use is to house, board, breed, handle, groom, train, or otherwise keep or care for” animals.

