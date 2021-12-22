Commission OKs rezoning, permit for restaurant at Veritas bed-and-breakfast

The Nelson County Planning Commission has recommended approval of a rezoning and concurrent special use permit that allows a restaurant at The Farmhouse at Veritas.

The request, which came forward during the commission’s Dec. 15 meeting, was to rezone the 28-acre site at 72 Saddleback Farm in Afton from Residential (R-1) to Agricultural (A-1) and permit the food service facility at the Farmhouse bed-and-breakfast to be accessible to the public as a restaurant.

The bed-and-breakfast is operated as a by-right use. The applicants have recently upgraded the kitchen and are asking to open the existing restaurant to the public. The property located within the R-1 zoning is currently in use as a vineyard.

George Hodson, chief executive officer at Veritas Vineyards, said currently food is prepared at the winery and taken across the property to the Farmhouse bed-and-breakfast.

“We are not anticipating a significant level of growth in terms of traffic, maybe 10 to 15% more,” said Hodson. “What we’re trying to do is just have the ability to have all of the food prep [at Farmhouse].”

The area has a combination of agricultural, residential and commercial uses along Virginia 151.

“We’re excited to serve the community,” said Hodson. “I think we’ve had a great response from folks who come enjoy it.”

Also during the meeting, the commission recommended approval of a rezoning and special use permit for Azul Dentistry Office to construct an addition to the existing structure.

The office is at 9605 Critzer Shop Road in Afton. The request includes rezoning the roughly one-acre property from Residential (R-1) to Agricultural (A-1). The parcel is adjoined by R-1 and A1 zoning and the area is mixed use in nature with a combination of agricultural, residential and commercial uses, according to the county. The structure has been used as a dental office since the late 1970s.

“Because it is located within the R-1 district where offices uses are not permitted, this is considered a nonconforming use,” said Dylan Bishop, director of planning and zoning, in a Dec. 15 memo to the commission. “With the adoption of the revised Nonconforming Ordinance in March 2021, it became prohibited to expand a nonconforming use.”

The proposed addition will be used as more office space for the dental clinic. The expansion is larger than 50% of the existing building and is not allowed by right in the current zoning, according to county documents.

Both requests, which drew no speakers during a pair of public hearings the commission held, soon will go before the Nelson County Board of Supervisors.

