Commission recommends approval for tiny home campsite

Mike Patterson said he and his wife have always had a special place in their hearts for Nelson County.

“My wife and I have been coming to Nelson County for about the last 15 years to enjoy the hiking and the wineries and breweries. And one of the things that we’ve always noticed when we come up here is there aren’t a lot of accommodations,” Patterson told the Nelson County Planning Commission on Jan. 26.

Patterson said when he and his wife wanted to stay the night after a day in Nelson, their options were either to drive to Charlottesville or back to their home in Richmond. He said he hopes to be part of a solution.

“We want to keep visitors to Nelson County spending the night and their weekends in Nelson County,” Patterson said. “We want to bring back visitors who have a positive experience for return visits. And then we want the uniqueness of the property and the tiny home that we’re offering to attract visitors on its own merit.”

Patterson and business partner Daniel Rickard of Lovingston have requested a special use permit for a campground use in the Nellysford area on land at the corner of Truslow’s Lane and Berry Hill Road. The property is about 29 acres in both the county’s North and Central districts and currently is zoned agricultural.

Rickard and Patterson intend to construct six “tiny homes” for short-term rental on the property. Racey Engineering serves as project engineer and created a topographic survey of the existing area and a site grading plan for the commission’s consideration.

Patterson presented commissioners with photos of the tiny home that inspired the proposed project. The units pictured fit all the amenities of a typical dwelling; along with bright, modern interior design with space the size of a shipping container.

Patterson said he and Rickard plan to have the tiny homes share a well and three septic units. They plan to build the homes 100 feet apart so guests in each home can have privacy, but are within walking distance of other homes. Each unit will have its own small outdoor solo stove and sitting area.

Patterson said with tiny homes, “we have the opportunity to model sustainable, eco-friendly accommodations using a smaller footprint and lower energy consumption.”

During a public hearing some residents neighboring the property expressed concerns about traffic, noise pollution and future expansion.

Nancy Edwards of Truslow’s Lane asked whether Patterson and Rickard would be limited to six sites. “We have trailers, so I know about camping and I know that they put a lot more in there than six when there’s that much property.”

Katherine Kristiansen of Truslow’s Lane echoed Edwards’ concern: “I, too, am familiar with camping and a lot of times they’re packed in like sardines.”

Kristianson expressed concern about the site increasing traffic on Virginia 151, which she described as “already jammed.” She also expressed concern about potential for fires and told the commission about a brush fire years ago on the property that spread from a spark.

Mary Beck of Bottom Lane off of Truslow’s Lane said she and her neighbors were concerned about noise if the campground hosts events or increases traffic on Virginia 151.

“We’re just concerned about taking this little piece of Nelson County that’s so beautiful and chipping away at it and making it not what it is,” Beck said.

Patterson addressed residents’ concerns about noise, saying in his experience with Airbnb short-term rentals that with adequate communication about quiet hours most guests are “very respectful.”

“That’s something that you just have to emphasize both in your communications with them as well as on the property,” he said.

Patterson said with Rickard currently residing in Lovingston, “the plan is to have a presence on the property more and more,” for maintenance and oversight.

He also said the units are required to be at least 75 feet from the road. “So the absolute closest anybody could be 150 feet away,” he said.

Patterson said they do not plan to have events on the property.

Emily Hjulstrom, administrative secretary to the commission, told its members Kriastianson’s home is the closest to the intended tiny home site at a distance of about 200 feet.

As to future expansion Patterson said, “The current plan is for six and we would be content with six.”

Jesse Rutherford, who served in his first meeting Jan. 26 as the county board of supervisors’ representative, said: “I think it would be appropriate to limit this to six and then if successful they come back and see if there’s something in the future they want to do.”

Rutherford added: “We want to support good businesses that operate in good communities.”

South District representative Mary Kathryn Allen, who was elected as chair of the commission chair this year, expressed skepticism. “You can say that this is what you’re gonna put there,” Allen said, holding up the inspiration photos. “It may not look like that when you get it off the trailer.”

Allen added: “People come to Nelson County and they wanna put stuff here but they don’t live here. You come here and you visit but why do you go back to Charlottesville, why do you go back to Crozet and why do you go back to Richmond? If this is where you spend your free time, why do you want to live somewhere else. What are we not providing that you’re getting from somewhere else?”

With all other planning commission members voting to recommend approval of a campground use with six units, Allen and North District representative Philippa Proulx voted no.

The board of supervisors is expected to discuss the zoning request at its Feb. 8 meeting.

