Commission recommends approval of rezoning Roseland business's property

A rezoning request from a Roseland business to allow its existing office use to continue has received the Nelson County Planning Commissions’ unanimous recommendation of approval.
Tectonics II, owned by Justin Crandall, is seeking the rezoning from Agriculture (A-1) to Business (B-1) for its office location at 725 Beech Grove Road. If approved by the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, rezoning would allow opportunity for other commercial uses on the property, which is adjacent to Devils Backbone Campground, according to the county.
The commission’s recommendation for approval followed a Nov. 17 public hearing that drew no speakers aside from Crandall.
Existing zoning in the vicinity of the business is B-1 and A-1 and the area is mixed use in nature with a combination of agricultural, residential and commercial uses, Dylan Bishop, director of planning and zoning, said.
The 4-acre property received a special use permit for retail in 1984, which has since expired, Bishop said. The site has been used primarily for commercial office uses over the years and the rezoning proposal contains no plans for development, she said.
The property also has a storage barn and a greenhouse operated by The Wintergreen Nature Foundation. According to the application, Crandall would like to have options for operating businesses on the property, whether it is growth of Tectonics II, adding more space to lease to other businesses or construction of storage barns without the need to update a special use permit.
Crandall said the business last winter sold its former office further up the road.
“We’ve had this property or have been managing it about 15 years. It has been rented out and leased for real estate offices,” said Crandall. “Right now all I can say we plan on doing is I do need some more office space in the future. Right now it’s just two offices with three people there. Hopefully we can expand [and] I can hire some more people.
Crandall said he needs more storage as well.
“I’d like to stay there forever,” Crandall said of operating the business at that location.
The request is expected to come before supervisors on Dec. 14.
In other news, the commission approved a major site plan for expansion of Lovingston Self Storage on Callohill Drive in Lovingston.
Bishop said the operation’s expansion, a by-right zoning use that requires no public hearings, includes four additional buildings over two stages. Three of the buildings are 7,200 square feet and one is 3,600 square feet, Bishop said.