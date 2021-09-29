Commission recommends denying permit for campground; approving separate vacation homes

The Nelson County Planning Commission voted 5-0 during its Sept. 22 meeting to recommend the denial of a special use permit for a campground on a vacant property.
Margaret and Daniel Mais, of Crozet, sought the permit to build two yurts on their property zoned Agriculture (A-1).
According to Nelson County code, the building of the yurts on the property would fall under the category of a campground, despite one of the yurts being a permanent structure.
The memo sent to the commission states “the applicants are requesting one campsite (temporary yurt) to be utilized for short-term rentals.”
The permanent yurt was to be constructed as the owners’ primary residence.
The request was met with pushback by some of the neighboring landowners, as well as commissioners who were afraid the size of the land is not adequate to give enough space should the renters be too loud.
Alan Adell, who lives on a neighboring property, spoke in opposition: “What happens when the owners change their mind about living permanently in the first yurt? It then would become a property available to rent out with two sites. That would not be in harmony with our single-home neighborhood.”
Commissioner Mary Kathryn Allen expressed her concerns over the potential for future landowners to turn both yurts into rental properties because “the permit stays with the land, not the leaving homeowners.”
Allen also expressed her concerns over the disruption it could bring to the neighbors.
“2.69 acres is not a lot, and they are surrounded by residents who have to live there all the time,” Allen said.
Commissioner Chuck Amante advised the applicants to speak with neighbors to quell concerns over potential rowdiness from renters before the permit request goes before the Nelson County Board of Supervisors on Oct. 12.
In other news, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of a request from an Afton man seeking to rezone a piece of property to residential, as well as approving a special use permit to allow two vacation houses.
Scott Koehler of Afton seeks rezoning, as well as a special use permit, to turn one of his properties into a site for a vacation home. The property is at 197 Avon Road in Afton.
The property currently is split-zoned, with the southern portion being zoned Residential (R-1), while the northern portion is zoned as Business (B-1). The previous property owner had the northern portion rezoned to B-1 in 1988 to operate an auto body repair shop on the property.
According to the permit application, the landowner purchased the land, but following “significant cosmetic changes” he realized that the southern portion was rezoned to B-1 and was used for the auto garage.
“I am hesitant to recommend that we approve a request for something like this...” Amante said. “But with the absence of any of the neighbors having anything to say, I guess I am on the side of the rights of the property owner.”
Commissioners also expressed their interest in rezoning the property to R-1 to be in line with the zoning designation of adjoining properties.
The board of supervisors is set to review the request Oct. 12.