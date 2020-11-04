Commissioners review draft solar ordinance for county

The Nelson County Planning Commission took its first look at a draft solar ordinance during an Oct. 28 meeting.
Penned by the planning and zoning department secretary Emily Hjulstrom, the ordinance promotes “the safe, effective and efficient use of solar energy systems for electrical generation” in the county and outlines provisions for permitting, construction and land restoration should sites be decommissioned.
She added the draft is influenced by solar ordinances in surrounding localities and borrows heavily from Augusta County.
The draft classifies solar farms as either small or large systems based on the size. Any solar system occupying one or more acre of total land is considered to be a large solar energy system.
The primary purpose of a large solar energy system, also known as a solar farm, is electrical generation to be sold to utility providers and should not be used for onsite consumption by a dwelling or commercial building, the ordinance states.
East District Commissioner Chuck Amante said he is concerned about the retention of energy in large solar systems as technology evolves.
“I have mixed feelings about that because as technology improves you’re probably going to be able to get more kilowatts out of the same area, but I don’t know what the side effects of that technological improvement would be,” Amante said.
North District Commissioner Philippa Proulx and Ernie Reed, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors representative, didn’t share that concern.
“Energy is the product they’re trying to sap as much as they can; it’s not sitting there staying there so I don’t see there being any real extra heat being produced by the panels themselves,” Hjulstrom said.
According to documents, small systems are by-right uses in properties zoned A-1, B-1, B-2, M-1 and M-2 and require a special use permit in areas zoned C-1. Large systems are by-right only in M-2 and require a special use permit in A-1, C-1, B-1 and B-2 zoning districts.
Hjulstrom said solar energy systems are required to be installed and operational within two years.
As part of the process, applicants are required to submit a decommissioning plan and should notify staff of the discontinued use. The plan should include the anticipated life of the project, estimated decommission cost and how that estimate was reached, the method of ensuring that funds will be available and how the site will be decommissioned and the land restored.
Any solar project that has been inoperable or unused for a period of one year will be deemed abandoned, the draft states. Within one year of the date of abandonment, the owner is required to complete the physical removal of solar equipment and site restoration to pre- existing conditions.
“It gives them a year to take care of it but we can also give them an extension if we feel like they need it,” Hjulstrom said.
While owners may request an extension at the discretion of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, the draft does not include a time limit. Mary Kathryn Allen, South District commissioner, said the ordinance should be amended to include one to make it fair to all owners.
Commissioners spoke at length of including language to the ordinance that plants must be noninvasive species, similar to language in Amherst County’s recent adopted ordinance. While Amante said he was in favor of the language, he expressed concern over enforcing the regulation and finding operators negligible after not having touched the site for a period of years once restoration was complete.
“So again I would say they are responsible for setting it up in the right way but what the land does naturally afterwards there’s no control after that,” Hjulstrom said, adding a similar stance to noninvasive species being used in the vegetative buffer.
For large systems, applicants are required to demonstrate through “project siting and proposed mitigation, if necessary, that the solar project minimizes impacts on the visual character of a scenic landscape, vista, or scenic corridor.”
Large systems must include a 20-foot wide vegetative buffer to act as a screen for any adjacent residential properties or roadways. The draft ordinance does not include any language on man-made fencing being required for the site. The buffer location must be indicated on the site plan for it to be approved and it must be maintained for the life of the system.
Ocular impact studies also will be performed for airports located within 5 miles of the project site, public roads within sight of the system and from scenic highways and overlooks.
The proposed ordinance is set to come back before the commission during the November meeting.
“I think scouting around and maybe asking off the wall questions is still in order ...” commission chair Mark Stapleton said. “If we’re not selling it to a utility the county’s not making anything so it devolves to what’s most important and that’s protecting current property owners I think.”
