Commissioners review draft solar ordinance for county

“It gives them a year to take care of it but we can also give them an extension if we feel like they need it,” Hjulstrom said.

While owners may request an extension at the discretion of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, the draft does not include a time limit. Mary Kathryn Allen, South District commissioner, said the ordinance should be amended to include one to make it fair to all owners.

Commissioners spoke at length of including language to the ordinance that plants must be noninvasive species, similar to language in Amherst County’s recent adopted ordinance. While Amante said he was in favor of the language, he expressed concern over enforcing the regulation and finding operators negligible after not having touched the site for a period of years once restoration was complete.

“So again I would say they are responsible for setting it up in the right way but what the land does naturally afterwards there’s no control after that,” Hjulstrom said, adding a similar stance to noninvasive species being used in the vegetative buffer.

For large systems, applicants are required to demonstrate through “project siting and proposed mitigation, if necessary, that the solar project minimizes impacts on the visual character of a scenic landscape, vista, or scenic corridor.”