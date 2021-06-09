Commissioners talk comprehensive plan update process

With the go-ahead to begin a major overhaul of the county’s comprehensive plan — a document used to map future growth in Nelson — next fiscal year, staff is working to issue a request for proposals and bring on a consultant that can spearhead the project.
Staff updated the Nelson County Planning Commission of the next steps during the commission’s May 26 meeting.
According to Director of Planning and Zoning Dylan Bishop, staff must first retain a consultant that would work with county staff and develop a draft scope of work that would encompass all elements, goals and objectives which would then be presented to commissioners and eventually the Nelson County Board of Supervisors.
This would all need to happen before the county can begin gathering any input from the public.
Bishop said there have been some ongoing conversations with firms, although not recently as of the May 26 meeting, that she felt “very good about.”
“It would be nice to have someone who has knowledge about Nelson County specifically and localities like Nelson County because Nelson is very unique,” Bishop said.
North District Commissioner Philippa Proulx said she was concerned that whichever firm the county picks be thoroughly vetted, noting a previous incident with a consultant hired to revise zoning ordinances but the experience was “a nightmare.”
Bishop said a panel will be selected to appoint a consultant firm.
There will be a public input period, which Proulx said can be structured in different ways.
Bishop added community outreach will likely need to be tailored to each area depending on residents’ technological needs. The eventual consultant also will help facilitate the process and various means for feedback so the community has a chance to say “what they want and not just what we might think they want.”
When adopting the county’s budget for fiscal year 2022, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors approved $50,000 toward the overhaul, but Bishop said the county is “more than capable” of covering additional funding needs should they arise.
Supervisor Ernie Reed said that time was not of the essence other than issuing the RFP, referencing guidance from County Administrator Steve Carter.
“While time is not of the essence dragging our feet is not in our best interest,” Reed said.
Bishop said a comprehensive plan is written to have a lifespan of 20 years, but law requires the document be reviewed every five years. The current plan will be 20 years old next year.