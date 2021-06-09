Commissioners talk comprehensive plan update process

With the go-ahead to begin a major overhaul of the county’s comprehensive plan — a document used to map future growth in Nelson — next fiscal year, staff is working to issue a request for proposals and bring on a consultant that can spearhead the project.

Staff updated the Nelson County Planning Commission of the next steps during the commission’s May 26 meeting.

According to Director of Planning and Zoning Dylan Bishop, staff must first retain a consultant that would work with county staff and develop a draft scope of work that would encompass all elements, goals and objectives which would then be presented to commissioners and eventually the Nelson County Board of Supervisors.

This would all need to happen before the county can begin gathering any input from the public.

Bishop said there have been some ongoing conversations with firms, although not recently as of the May 26 meeting, that she felt “very good about.”

“It would be nice to have someone who has knowledge about Nelson County specifically and localities like Nelson County because Nelson is very unique,” Bishop said.