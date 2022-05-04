Community celebrates to support Ukraine

Community members gathered under blue and yellow decorations on April 29 for food, music and fellowship at the Nelson Center in Lovingston.

Gary Jaketic said Catholic churches St. Mary’s in Lovingston and St. Francis of Assisi in Amherst were ready for a party.

“And this is a great reason to have a party: to support the Ukrainian people,” said Jeketic.

Jaketic is among the Knights of St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus Council who organized the fundraiser. All proceeds from ticket sales went towards the Knights of Columbus Solidarity Fund, which Jaketic explained is focused on supporting the Ukrainian people in Poland and Ukraine. Knights served polish sauerkraut, stuffed cabbage, kielbasa, pierogies and Ukrainian borscht and guests helped themselves to tables spread with homemade desserts.

“This has been such a community affair,” Jaketic said, adding support and donations also came from the community beyond the two churches.

“It just has turned into something far beyond what we thought was possible.”

Grand Knight Wayne Parent said the Council is made up of about 30 people, half of whom were helping out on April 29. He said it was the biggest event the council had ever organized.

St. Mary’s Church was the original proposed location, but Wayne said 200 people registered in the first week, maxing out the church’s capacity. The Knights only stopped selling tickets when they’d reached the Nelson Center’s capacity.

