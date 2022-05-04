 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community celebrates to support Ukraine

  • 0

Community members gathered under blue and yellow decorations on April 29 for food, music and fellowship at the Nelson Center in Lovingston.

Gary Jaketic said Catholic churches St. Mary’s in Lovingston and St. Francis of Assisi in Amherst were ready for a party.

“And this is a great reason to have a party: to support the Ukrainian people,” said Jeketic.

Jaketic is among the Knights of St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus Council who organized the fundraiser. All proceeds from ticket sales went towards the Knights of Columbus Solidarity Fund, which Jaketic explained is focused on supporting the Ukrainian people in Poland and Ukraine. Knights served polish sauerkraut, stuffed cabbage, kielbasa, pierogies and Ukrainian borscht and guests helped themselves to tables spread with homemade desserts.

“This has been such a community affair,” Jaketic said, adding support and donations also came from the community beyond the two churches.

People are also reading…

“It just has turned into something far beyond what we thought was possible.”

Grand Knight Wayne Parent said the Council is made up of about 30 people, half of whom were helping out on April 29. He said it was the biggest event the council had ever organized.

St. Mary’s Church was the original proposed location, but Wayne said 200 people registered in the first week, maxing out the church’s capacity. The Knights only stopped selling tickets when they’d reached the Nelson Center’s capacity.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Glassblowing studio coming to Afton

Glassblowing studio coming to Afton

Glass artist Minh Martin described his concept for a glassblowing studio to the Nelson County Board of Supervisors as “demonstration, particip…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert