Community continues to meet food insecurity needs in county with food pantries

Once inspired by a similar food pantry in Lynchburg, the Blessings Pantry has gone on to serve as the inspiration for others both in and outside the county.
Since the first Blessings Pantry was erected at the beginning of the year in Lovingston, several more have popped up in the county with plans to add boxes in the near future. These roadside boxes are part of a community-led initiative designed to fill food insecurity needs in the gaps left by monthly food distributions and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sharon Ponton, who helped bring the first pantry to life, said it was “terrific” the pantries have gained so much traction in so little time, adding “they’re really being used by the community in all of the places they’ve been constructed and installed.”
Ponton first brought the Blessings Pantry to Nelson after seeing posts of similar pantries on social media.
Locations include outside the Vito’s restaurant of U.S. 29, Grace Episcopal Church in Massies Mill, Rockfish Depot at the old Rockfish Post Office in Shipman, the Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department substation in Wingina, and Trinity Episcopal Church in Arrington.
Ponton said while not under the Blessing Pantry brand, there also is a “people feeder” at the Rockfish Valley Community Center. Pantries inspired by the Nelson County initiative also have gone up in Albemarle County and Waynesboro, she said.
There are plans for another box at the Rockfish Valley Fire Department.
Ponton said individuals have stepped up to help make the various pantries viable, stating the rapid growth would not have been possible without that support.
“Nelson is such a giving community and I think that just proves that with what’s happening with these little pantries,” Ponton said. “People have stepped up in these different communities and said, ‘I want to do it too’ and we help however we can.
Community members also have taken it upon themselves to keep boxes maintained. Ponton, who mostly maintains the Lovingston and Massies Mill pantries, said she often finds the pantries’ food supply stocked roughly twice per week when she goes to fill it herself.
“I may go to fill the Lovingston box today and its already full. That’s just community members stepping up and we don’t even know who they are,” Ponton said.
Blessing Pantries are free and are available to the public 24/7, no questions asked. Acceptable items include canned goods and other non-perishable items. The boxes also are stocked with hygiene and cleaning products and masks.
Monetary donations can be sent to 2500 Dark Hollow Road in Roseland as well.
“It’s worked really well because we’ve got donations of food and items coming in and monetary donations so we can supplement where we need to supplement,” Ponton said.