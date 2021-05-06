Community mourns passing of Devils Backbone co-founder Steve Crandall

Steve Crandall, co-founder of Devils Backbone Brewing Company a pioneer of Virginia's craft beverage industry, has died following a three-year battle with cancer, the Nelson County-based brewery announced Wednesday. He was 64.

Crandall was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. According to a statement from his wife and Devils Backbone co-founder Heidi Crandall, Steve Crandall always maintained hope through his treatment and surgeries.

"Steve was a loving husband, father, grandfather, community business leader, scout master, entrepreneur, custom home and commercial builder, and founder of Devils Backbone Brewing Company," Heidi Crandall said in the statement. "But this is just a tiny part of who Steve was."

Crandall's leadership and his efforts to lobby for legislation helped transform the brewery and the craft beverage industry into the juggernaut it is today.

In an email to the Nelson County Times, Director of Economic Development and Tourism Maureen Kelley said Crandall made many contributions as a member of the Nelson County Economic Development Authority. Devils Backbone was the first location of the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild, she said.