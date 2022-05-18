Consultant: Potential joint Amherst-Nelson ag center estimated at $51 million

Nelson County’s participation in a proposed Amherst-Nelson joint agriculture center remains uncertain after Nelson supervisors and county administration again disagreed about the idea on May 12.

County Administrator Steve Carter updated the board of supervisors on the water, sewer, geotechnical and transportation feasibility study the board narrowly voted to continue in February.

Carter said Mark Smith of Architectural Partners, lead consultant for the study, presented him with an 80% progress report on the study. Smith estimated the study could be complete in about three weeks.

Amherst and Nelson county officials are considering a 300-acre property just south of the Nelson County line on U.S. 29 for the facility.

According to Carter, Smith did not think an existing residential well on the property would be sufficient for the estimated 26,000 gallons per day of water the facility, as proposed, would require.

At the board’s Dec. 7 meeting, Smith presented a proposed site plan for the center with an arena, horse stalls, a cattle working area, a kitchen, offices and classrooms, conference space, market space, a cannery, meat processing area, a large bay training area, warehouse space, a greenhouse space and outdoor facility options, according to meeting minutes.

Smith estimated the total cost, including a $1.2 million land acquisition, site work and new buildings and structures, to be about $51 million.

Carter reported Smith had confirmed with Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers that the scope of the project and estimated cost remain the same.

Supervisor Skip Barton, who has opposed Nelson’s participation, asked Carter his thoughts on the project.

“I don’t think I’ve made it unclear that I don’t support the project. I don’t think it’s in the county’s best interest. Of course, that’s not my decision,” Carter responded.

He asked how Amherst and Nelson would finance $51 million to construct the facility and how operations would be sustained in the long term.

Carter added: “Mr. Rodgers and Amherst County may deny this, but he told me, at the onset of this project when I asked him how this thing was going to be paid for, ultimately the two counties were going to pay for it.”

Rodgers has publicly said an independent entity to operate the potential center, not local government, is the desired outcome.

Supervisor Ernie Reed reported on a visit he and fellow supervisors Tommy Harvey and Jesse Rutherford recently took to the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Pittsylvania County, which has been looked to as a model for the Nelson-Amherst center.

“Mr. Harris, who runs the facility, virtually said that the facility doesn’t make money. You could fill it up every weekend with events and you would still live or die on grants. He spends 95% of his time chasing money,” Reed said.

Reed, who has opposed Nelson’s opposition in the project, said the facility’s manager also told him the agricultural offices housed in the complex often compete for space with the events the facility must hold to remain solvent.

Supervisor David Parr has expressed support for the project at past meetings.

“I’m going to support whatever the board is going to do, but I’m tired of the half-truths that we’ve been getting, some untruths, inequitable comparisons and unprofessional, reactive responses about this project,” Parr said.

“The investment requested from day one from Nelson County was only half of the land acquisition,” Parr added. “So let’s not provide half-truths and say that this is a $51 million project for Nelson County to share half of...I’m just saying let’s be aware of what’s being told to us and what the reality is.”

