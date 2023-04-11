Angie Rose said the last nine years she’s been director of the Nelson County Social Services Department have flown by — “time is really weird because it doesn’t feel like it’s been nine years, it’s just gone so fast.”

Rose, 66, is retiring at the end of May, after a 42-year career in the field and 40 years with Nelson County social services.

Rose said in an email she was first drawn to the work because her mother was a foster parent, who ended up adopting Rose’s sister.

Interviewed April 5, Rose said she’s done “everything on the [family] service side of the house,” in her current position, working in child protective services, adult protective services and adult services, and directing foster care and a childcare program.

Rose worked in Campbell and Amherst counties before joining the Nelson County Social Services Department in 1983. She was promoted to full-time director of the department in 2014, having already served twice as interim director.

It’s work with ups and downs, and some hard times, Rose said.

“I really think one of my accomplishments that I feel so good about, that we were able to keep this agency going through COVID, one of the hardest times in America.”

She said she’s been able to keep the agency providing services to the community, “... whether that was child protective services, keeping children safe, keeping the elderly safe, or providing the SNAP and Medicaid benefits, we’ve been able to continue that through this COVID epidemic …”

Rose also is proud of her efforts to move her staff into a new office building. Social Services has been housed in two connected trailers along Front Street in Lovingston since about 2002. The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has in the past year contracted with firm PMA Architecture to design either a sole social services office building or a dual social services and offices of planning and zoning and building inspections facility.

As of County Administrator Candy McGarry’s March 14 report to the supervisors, PMA Architecture is having its subcontractor, Timmons Group, conduct an in-depth geotechnical survey of the proposed site for the facility along Calohill Drive behind the Lovingston Food Lion.

Rose will be happy for her staff to see that new office building come to fruition, even if she’ll never work in it.

West District Supervisor David Parr serves on the Nelson County Board of Social Services and has worked closely with Rose.

“Angela Rose has tirelessly served the people of Nelson County for forty years. Her unwavering dedication to improve the lives of the families and children of our county is unmatched” Parr said. “She will be missed and we wish her the best in this next season.”

Asked about her advice for others entering the field, Rose said, “I had a conversation with my kids not too long ago and we were talking about core values. So, I think for this job, if you’re going to come into it, you need to know what your core values are, because it’s not a job necessarily that you’re going to get rich on, it’s not a money job. But it is a job that if you have core values of helping humanity, helping people, seeing people do better, I think if you have some of those core values, you will do well ...”

Rose said the most challenging part of the work is the confidentiality required.

“... people don’t always know what we do or why we do it, and so when we have individuals or agencies or the community coming at us, they don’t always know why we did what we did, why we made the decision that we made, and of course we can’t always speak to that because of the confidentiality that we afford the client. So for me, I think that has been the hardest thing.”

Rose said the most rewarding part of her work is the clientele, and she choked up as she said, “... when I go out and my foster kids, the ones I used to have that are grown now, come up to me in the store and remember me and recognize me and give me a hug, and say they’re doing OK — for me, I think that’s it.”

A resident of Madison Heights, Rose is looking forward to caring for her twin 13-year-old nieces and spending more time with her three grown children, who live all across the country. Rose does genealogical work and is preparing to put together a manuscript to pass onto her children and grandchildren.