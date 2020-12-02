County approves bonus for sheriff's deputies

The Nelson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved granting bonuses to sheriff’s deputies in line with bonuses being handed out to state-funded law enforcement in the county.

During the board’s November meeting, County Administrator Steve Carter said the special session of the General Assembly had authorized a bonus for state-funded sheriff’s employees, but that leaves out eight deputies in Nelson County who are funded by local dollars.

The cost of providing a similar bonus to the eight deputies, including Sheriff David Hill, is about $4,844, Carter said. While the vote to approve the funding was unanimous, Board of Supervisors Chair Tommy Harvey said he would have preferred to give deputies a raise rather than a one-time bonus.

Carter said the request was being brought before supervisors during the November meeting as opposed to in December because the state is required to dispense funding for holiday bonuses on Dec. 1 and the board would not be meeting again prior to that date.

— Nick Cropper

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.