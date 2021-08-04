County awarded $7K for studies of Lovingston to guide business development

Nelson County is one of 16 communities across the commonwealth to receive a combined $200,000 in Virginia Main Street grants supporting projects aimed at revitalizing those communities and expanding business opportunities.
The county received $7,000 from the 2022 Virginia Main Street Community Vitality Grant for a market study of the Lovingston area, according to a state-issued news release. Nelson County will complete a market analysis and retail gap analysis with an external consultant to guide business development in the village, the release notes.
“The goal is to generate a unique redevelopment strategy that distinguishes Lovingston and becomes a foundation for physical improvements and promotional activities,” the release reads.
Community Vitality Grants were awarded to four projects and total $28,000.
The 16 awarded projects also will leverage an additional nearly $500,000 in local and other non-state resources, the release states.
“These grants will go a long way towards revitalizing downtown business and commercial districts, while also preserving their unique historic character,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in the release.
Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said in the release the Virginia Main Street program has spurred economic development through revitalization of historic districts for more than three decades.
“Downtowns are the heart and soul of so many communities across the Commonwealth, and these grants are designed to create opportunities for growth and economic sustainability, so that people want to spend time and money there,” Ball said.
Lovingston has been a member of the Virginia Main Street program since 2006 and has worked with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development on several planning grants, a separate news release from the county states.
For more information about the Virginia Main Street program, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/vms.