County awarded $7K for studies of Lovingston to guide business development

Nelson County is one of 16 communities across the commonwealth to receive a combined $200,000 in Virginia Main Street grants supporting projects aimed at revitalizing those communities and expanding business opportunities.

The county received $7,000 from the 2022 Virginia Main Street Community Vitality Grant for a market study of the Lovingston area, according to a state-issued news release. Nelson County will complete a market analysis and retail gap analysis with an external consultant to guide business development in the village, the release notes.

“The goal is to generate a unique redevelopment strategy that distinguishes Lovingston and becomes a foundation for physical improvements and promotional activities,” the release reads.

Community Vitality Grants were awarded to four projects and total $28,000.

The 16 awarded projects also will leverage an additional nearly $500,000 in local and other non-state resources, the release states.

“These grants will go a long way towards revitalizing downtown business and commercial districts, while also preserving their unique historic character,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in the release.