County awarded additional $200K for further broadband expansion

“Since being the chair of the broadband authority it has been my initiative to make sure we’ve solicited as much money as possible for broadband expansion,” Rutherford said. “Our staff was on top of it and so was [CVEC].”

Outlined in a news release from the governor’s office, projects eligible to receive funding must be completed by the end of the year, a requirement of the federal aid package.

Recognizing the importance of broadband expansion to families in Nelson County, APCo spokesperson Teresa Hall said in an email the company worked quickly to aid Firefly’s request to expedite the work.

“As a company with a long history of providing electricity to customers from far southwest to central Virginia, we recognize the scenic yet rural nature of the communities we serve,” Hall said. “Appalachian Power is currently involved in several initiatives looking at ways to make broadband more accessible in rural areas, so we are aware of not only the need for more developers and projects such as this one, but also the legal and technical aspects tied to joint use and our power poles.”