County awarded additional $200K for further broadband expansion

In partnership with Firefly Fiber Broadband, Nelson County is investing more than $200,000 of federal aid money for further broadband expansion in the Piney River area.
Nelson County received an additional $205,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act funding for broadband expansion in the Piney River area the county had applied for in October. This money was made available to localities to apply for as Gov. Ralph Northam allocated an additional $30 million for broadband projects in Virginia localities.
Gary Wood, CEO of Firefly Fiber Broadband, a wholly owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, said the $205,000, in addition to an agreement with Appalachian Power Company to utilize its existing infrastructure, allows Firefly to reach an additional roughly 90 homes and businesses off the CVEC system by year’s end, the deadline to spend CARES Act money.
According to a news release, Firefly developed plans which include 5 miles of fiber optic cable. Wood said in the release the partnership with the county allows Firefly to connect an area that originally was slated to come online in 2022 without diverting attention from the the cooperative’s systemwide fiber build.
Jesse Rutherford, East District representative of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors and chair of the county’s broadband authority, said receiving the funding is “another tiny milestone” as the county races to address gaps in reliable, high-speed internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic. County officials already have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars of federal aid money to rapid broadband expansion.
“Since being the chair of the broadband authority it has been my initiative to make sure we’ve solicited as much money as possible for broadband expansion,” Rutherford said. “Our staff was on top of it and so was [CVEC].”
Outlined in a news release from the governor’s office, projects eligible to receive funding must be completed by the end of the year, a requirement of the federal aid package.
Recognizing the importance of broadband expansion to families in Nelson County, APCo spokesperson Teresa Hall said in an email the company worked quickly to aid Firefly’s request to expedite the work.
“As a company with a long history of providing electricity to customers from far southwest to central Virginia, we recognize the scenic yet rural nature of the communities we serve,” Hall said. “Appalachian Power is currently involved in several initiatives looking at ways to make broadband more accessible in rural areas, so we are aware of not only the need for more developers and projects such as this one, but also the legal and technical aspects tied to joint use and our power poles.”
In addition to the fiber build out, Firefly and Nelson County also are partnering to offer a free WiFi hotspot at the Piney River Volunteer Fire Department, the Massies Mill Ruritan Club and the Fleetwood Community Center, the release states.
“With this project, Nelson County is the only locality with fiber available at every location along Route 29,” County Administrator Steve Carter said in the release. “This is a definitive business attraction tool, as well as enhances the quality of life for Nelson residents and educational opportunities.”
Firefly has completed designs for and has begun projects for rapid broadband expansion that will provide reliable, high-speed internet to hundreds of homes in the areas of Shipman, Arrington, Gladstone, Piney River and Colleen, Wood told the Nelson County Broadband Authority during an Oct. 13 meeting.
In August, supervisors allocated $1.125 million of the county’s more than $2.6 million in CARES Act funding to Firefly to expand broadband in the county, connecting an additional roughly 400 homes and businesses on the APCo system.
Nelson County Public Schools, which will remain in a 100% virtual learning format through the rest of the fall semester, also has invested $500,000 of the county’s CARES Act funding in order to purchase needed technology for at-home learning.
Updates on the project, including details of the expansion and a map of the project area, can be found on the Firefly website at www.fireflyva.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!