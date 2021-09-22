County budget amended to include $2.3M in federal stimulus for schools

A budget amendment of $2.3 million, which stems from a round of federal stimulus money to help Nelson County Public Schools address effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, has received the county board of supervisors’ approval.
The board voted Sept. 14 to add the $2,387,176 into the county budget that took effect July 1 after holding a public hearing. No one spoke during the hearing, a legal requirement because it exceeded 1% of the total expenditures in the adopted budget. The 1% portion of the adopted fiscal year 2022 budget is $559,515.
The federal stimulus money includes $1,519,900 for school instruction, $294,437 for school transportation, $180,000 for school administration, $346,839 for technology and $50,000 for operations and maintenance.
“We’ve got to use it,” Supervisor Jesse Rutherford said. “[Nelson schools] need it.”
The division’s plan for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act CARES II funding is to address the academic learning loss, social emotional needs of students in grades pre-K through 12 and community outreach through a variety of digital platforms, according to documents.
“To implement the best instructional practices and a unified approach to overall social emotional wellbeing, the plan is to employ an instructional coach, reading specialist, mental health/family support, and school counselor,” a narrative of the spending states. “With instructional gaps, the coach will work with teachers to ensure best instructional practices, proper assessments, planning, rigorous instruction and feedback to meet the needs of diverse populations.”
For the next two years, a need for additional instructional assistants to provide coverage for small group remediation and to assist administrators with the management of instruction in the building will be addressed through the funding, according to documents.
“To address learning loss and provide a continuum of learning support, summer school teachers are needed to address the growing academic needs for remediation and course recovery,” the narrative states. “Extended school teachers are needed to provide services to students with disabilities to retain critical content from one year to the next.”
For the next two years, the division plans to continue to provide internet access for families without reliable coverage through the use of MiFi hotspots.
“Due to the rural and mountains topography of the county, mifi hotspots are only useful to families who have adequate access to cellphone service,” the narrative states.
With social distancing and virtual platforms, an upgrade in microphones, sound system, speakers and storage devices the money is funding are needed for large group meetings and presentations across the division, according to documents. The funding also covers additional school buses to maintain social distancing of students during bus routes.
Shannon Irvin, assistant superintendent, told supervisors most of the federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) II money must be spent by December 2023. The division will bring forward an additional request of $3.6 million in American Rescue Plan money, which will require another public hearing, at a later date, Irvin said.
The division recently submitted its application for the $3.6 million, she said.
Nelson County Administrator Steve Carter said county staff also is exploring ways to spend the county government’s share of the American Rescue Plan money. Carter told supervisors the county could buy ambulances, acquire land for recreational purposes and/or contribute toward public water and sewer needs of the Nelson County Service Authority.
“We have options we’re looking at,” Carter told supervisors.