The results of Nelson County’s compensation and classification study are in, and the cost to update local government employees’ salaries to a competitive level, according to Fairfax consulting firm Management Advisory Group, Inc., would be nearly $700,000 per year.

Nelson County Finance and Human Resources Director Linda Staton said at a February board of supervisors meeting the county contracted with MAG in 2022 to complete a study to determine if county employees’ salaries are competitive.

She introduced MAG Senior Consultant Steve Foster, who told supervisors the firm compared county positions with those at competitor organizations, “just to find out where you all stand when it comes to being competitive within the local market.”

The scope of the study included 150 county positions in 77 job titles. Foster said his work also involved comparing county positions internally and grouping jobs with similar duties and responsibilities together “to make sure that they have equal compensation.”

MAG interviewed management and surveyed employees to gather information about their jobs.

“...[T]ypically over time jobs evolve and start to change, so it was key that we had the most current information possible for the jobs themselves,” Foster said.

MAG compared Nelson’s salaries to 14 other locality employers, which Foster identified as either geographically close and competing with Nelson for employees, or peer employers similar to Nelson in either size or structure. Those 14 employers were Albemarle, Augusta, Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Buckingham, Campbell, Fluvanna, Greene, Orange and Powhatan counties and the cities of Lynchburg, Staunton and Waynesboro.

MAG found that compared with the identified employers, 12.8% of county positions were at the minimums of salary ranges, 13.4% were at the midpoints of the ranges, and 14.18% were at the maximums of the ranges. In other words, about 13% of employees are being compensated at the lowest rate among competitors; another 13% are being compensated at the average rate, and another 14% are being compensated at around the highest rates.

MAG conducted a separate study of department of social services (DSS) salaries, and found that 22.3% of employees were at the minimums of salary ranges.

Foster said some county positions “really stuck out” as being “further behind than others.” Those are animal control officers, buildings inspectors and most director positions.

“...[S]o those are the ones we really have to concentrate on,” he said.

MAG is proposing a new compensation and classification system for the county to include 67 job titles, and DSS to include 10 titles. Foster said the first step is a 5% raise for all county employees, with a $271,775 price tag for the county, and $44,284 cost for DSS.

The next step Foster proposed would be to adjust all salaries to the minimums on a new set of ranges, to affect 59 county positions and four DSS positions and to cost the county $189,838 and $3,996, respectively.

MAG’s recommendation is the county then make “employee equity adjustments,” — affecting 85 county and seven DSS employees — to fix resulting compression issues, or where employees with more seniority are compensated at the same rate as their newer colleagues. The cost to the county for that fix is $625,803 for county employees and $68,322 for DSS employees.

It would all mean a 11.2% total payroll increase for county employees and a 7.5% payroll increase for DSS. Overall, the changes would add $694,125 to the county budget annually. Board Chair Jesse Rutherford also noted those salary adjustments do not include fringe benefits.

County Administrator Candy McGarry weighed in after Foster’s presentation.

“I think it’s important to note to the board and the public that the last time we did a compensation study was 2016 and that was implemented in 2017, and then in between we haven’t ever really adjusted our scales by any factor so we’re not keeping up with the market at all in that time period. So that’s why I think some of these numbers are as high as they are.”

Foster described the results as an “initial analysis,” and said if the county makes the changes, “you’re not leading the pack but you’re definitely not at the bottom anymore.”