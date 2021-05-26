County pursuing grants for Lovingston Revitalization, relocation of Gladstone Depot

Friends of Gladstone Depot is a nonprofit that formed in 2017 in an effort to save the circa-1889 building from being demolished by its previous owner, Florida-based CSX Corporation and is spearheading the effort to move the depot building. The YMCA facility previously was demolished by CSX in May 2018.

The nonprofit finalized the purchase of the depot building for $20,000 in 2019 with plans to restore the structure.

Subject to negotiation, Carter said it will cost about $7,800 to complete the two applications.

For the TAP grant, Carter said the grant will be "highly competitive" as localities in each transportation district are vying for a share of $2 million over the course of a two-year period.

"My concern is VDOT is only giving $1 million per year over two year cycle. I can assure the board there will probably be 15 to 20 applications throughout district. Its unlikely one application is going to get a million dollars," Carter said. "You can do it but the reality is you may fail because you asked for too much."

As a result, the county most likely won't exceed $500,000 for its request for the Lovingston Revitalization.