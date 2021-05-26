County pursuing grants for Lovingston Revitalization, relocation of Gladstone Depot

Nelson County is vying for a share of potential grant money from the Virginia Department of Transportation in order to fund ongoing projects.
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors recently unanimously approved county staff partnering with the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission to pursue funds from the VDOT Alternatives Grant Program (TAP).
Those applications are the Lovingston Revitalization, a streetscape improvement project that aims to breathe new life into the county's seat, and the Gladstone Depot, which has fought for years to save and repurpose the historic structure.
"I think we’re in very good stead potentially with the Lovingston application," County Administrator Steve Carter said.
While specifics for both projects still are pending, Carter said the depot initiative is a phased project that aims to use the TAP funding to construct a new foundation at the former YMCA facility and move the depot to that location.
Carter said the idea is to apply for an estimated $200,000 for the depot project.
"I'm just hopeful that this application will go through and we can get a little something going there," said Joanne Absher, president of Friends of Gladstone Depot.
Absher said the COVID-19 pandemic has obstructed the nonprofit's fundraising efforts, but she hopes the group can begin raising funds again soon.
Friends of Gladstone Depot is a nonprofit that formed in 2017 in an effort to save the circa-1889 building from being demolished by its previous owner, Florida-based CSX Corporation and is spearheading the effort to move the depot building. The YMCA facility previously was demolished by CSX in May 2018.
The nonprofit finalized the purchase of the depot building for $20,000 in 2019 with plans to restore the structure.
Subject to negotiation, Carter said it will cost about $7,800 to complete the two applications.
For the TAP grant, Carter said the grant will be "highly competitive" as localities in each transportation district are vying for a share of $2 million over the course of a two-year period.
"My concern is VDOT is only giving $1 million per year over two year cycle. I can assure the board there will probably be 15 to 20 applications throughout district. Its unlikely one application is going to get a million dollars," Carter said. "You can do it but the reality is you may fail because you asked for too much."
As a result, the county most likely won't exceed $500,000 for its request for the Lovingston Revitalization.
"I think half a million would take Lovington a long ways especially in the street scape revitalization plan," said vice chair Jesse Rutherford, whose district includes Lovingston.
Pre-applications are due July 1 and VDOT will screen those applications through Aug. 15. Those initiatives that move on to the next round must submit a final application by Oct. 1. Carter said a 20% local match also is required.
"I certainly would like to see that depot building saved," Carter said.