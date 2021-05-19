County to join other localities in studying regional cigarette tax

“Knowing the number of localities that have interest in this endeavor will better inform our efforts to plan and shape what such a board will look like, how it might function and to project local revenues and expenses,” the memo reads.

West District Supervisor David Parr said he supported a regional entity that would make the tax level across the region.

When asked by Vice Chair Jesse Rutherford, Carter said most of the counties in the TJPDC were receptive to the idea.

“Knowing that most counties are going to be participating in this I believe it would be wise of us to at least begin the discussions and join it to start,” Rutherford said, adding the county can choose to back out at a later time.

Carter said it’s not clear which other localities are participating in the study nor is it clear how much the study will cost.

According to the April memo, work will begin this summer with the target date for having a fully-functioning board and administrative effort in place is Jan. 1, 2022.

Recent legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly opens up taxing cigarettes to counties. Amherst County passed a 27-cent tax per pack that will go into effect in July. Amherst Town Council also is considering establishing a cigarette tax of 27 cents per pack or lower in the town and will hold a public hearing on the topic in June.

