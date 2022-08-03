County Tourism to use grant for boat ramp along U.S. 29

Nelson County Tourism plans to use a $10,000 state grant to install a public boat ramp at the Nelson County Wayside along U.S. 29, in a continued effort to provide safe access to the Rockfish River.

Nelson County already is in the process of building a boat ramp in the Schuyler area, eight miles downriver of the proposed Wayside location in Faber.

Director of Tourism and Economic Development Maureen Kelley explained in a July 26 email the county received grant funding based on its participation in Virginia Tourism Corporation’s “DRIVE 2.0” strategic planning process.

“Nelson County is partnering with Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) on a project to install a public use boat ramp at the Nelson County Wayside,” Nelson’s grant application reads.

The location already has a parking area and multiple shade structure shelters and picnic tables.

County Parks and Recreation Director Jerry West didn’t yet have a project timeline to share as of a July 29 phone interview, but said he’d had discussions with VDOT about the project.

According to a July 16 news release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin, 27 Virginia communities participated in DRIVE 2.0 workshops and received grant funding to help develop their plans.

“Investing in new tourism product development, infrastructure and programs is a proven strategy for improving our economy by increasing jobs and tax revenue,” Youngkin said in the release.