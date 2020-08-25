COVID-19 cases on the rise in Nelson, data shows

Since the beginning of the month, positive COVID-19 cases in Nelson County have more than doubled.

According to the Virginia Department of Health website, on Aug. 1 there were 32 reported cases in the county. That number has grown to 81 as of Aug. 25. Only three people in Nelson County have been hospitalized, data shows.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Aug. 25 the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 114,635 — which consists of 109,679 confirmed cases and 4,956 probable cases.

In Virginia, there are 2,494 COVID-19 deaths as of Aug. 25 — 2,370 confirmed and 124 probable.

In the Thomas Jefferson Health District, there were 25 new cases of COVID-19. As of Aug. 25, the district reports 2,294 positive COVID-19 cases. There are 163 hospitalizations and 46 deaths. TJHD covers the counties of Albemarle, Fluvanna, Louisa, Greene and Nelson and the city of Charlottesville.

To date, Nelson County remains the only locality within the Thomas Jefferson Health District without any reported fatalities from the virus.

Kathryn Goodman, communications and public relations manager with the TJHD, said in an email Aug. 18 that some of the cases in Nelson County contributing to the overall increase can be linked to “a few gatherings” but she could not provide additional information about outbreaks or specific events and their whereabouts.

According to a VDH data portal which breaks down cases based on zip codes, the areas of Gladstone, Afton and Arrington reported some of the largest number of cases in the county Aug. 25 with 27, 20 and 15 cases, respectively.

