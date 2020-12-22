COVID-19 concerns cause several Nelson government offices to close to public

Concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the temporary closure of several county government offices to the public.

According to a notice posted on the county’s website, Nelson County departmental offices are closed as of Dec. 17 and will remain closed to the public until further notice. The notice goes on to say the temporary closing is a “precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the public and County staff.”

This closure, however, does not necessarily include constitutional offices, such as the courts, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Commissioner of the Revenue office, unless otherwise posted.

“Our office continues to serve our citizens, businesses and visitors. We do our best to be cautious and continue to be the best that we can be, although COVID-19 continues to create some difficulties. As previously stated, if there are concerns regarding COVID-19 exposures with our staff, we continue to follow recommendations and guidelines set forth by the [Virginia Department of Health] and [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention],” Nelson County Sheriff David Hill said via a text message.