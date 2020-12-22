COVID-19 concerns cause several Nelson government offices to close to public

Concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the temporary closure of several county government offices to the public.
According to a notice posted on the county’s website, Nelson County departmental offices are closed as of Dec. 17 and will remain closed to the public until further notice. The notice goes on to say the temporary closing is a “precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the public and County staff.”
This closure, however, does not necessarily include constitutional offices, such as the courts, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Commissioner of the Revenue office, unless otherwise posted.
“Our office continues to serve our citizens, businesses and visitors. We do our best to be cautious and continue to be the best that we can be, although COVID-19 continues to create some difficulties. As previously stated, if there are concerns regarding COVID-19 exposures with our staff, we continue to follow recommendations and guidelines set forth by the [Virginia Department of Health] and [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention],” Nelson County Sheriff David Hill said via a text message.
Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chair Tommy Harvey confirmed in a phone call Friday there were “several cases of virus going around up there” with staff in several offices, including administration and at least one deputy in the sheriff’s office, as well as a board of supervisors member, having either been diagnosed with COVID-19 or potentially having been exposed to the virus.
“We’re all going to get it before it’s done and over with,” Harvey said. “We just finally said nobody else is coming in and to keep our employees as safe as we can keep them, but they’ve got to do their part, too.”
The notice on the county’s website states county administration will reopen departmental offices to the public as soon as possible and when it is deemed safe to do so.
“All County offices are continuing to operate on their regular schedules,” County Administrator Steve Carter said in an email last week. He did not respond to questions seeking further information.
Information last presented to the board of supervisors during its December meetings stated as of Dec. 4, two county employees had tested positive and a third was symptomatic and awaiting test results.
According to data from VDH, as of Dec. 21 Nelson County reported 300 cases, 15 hospitalizations and 4 fatalities associated with COVID-19.
On Monday, another post on the county’s website stated the Nelson County’s Treasurer’s office would be the latest office to close to the public until further notice, although it makes no mention of a connection to the pandemic.
Earlier in the month, both the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office had temporarily closed for several days because of concerns regarding COVID-19, a separate notice on the county’s website states.
Remaining county staff will continue to work in their offices and will be available to answer phone calls or emails. For a list of the departments and contacts, visit www.nelsoncounty-va.gov/ departments/.