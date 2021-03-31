Cunningham announces bid for North District supervisor seat

Afton resident and former Nelson County School Board member Mary Cunningham has announced her intentions to run for the North District Board of Supervisors seat this November.

Cunningham, who is running as a Democrat, is hoping to unseat incumbent North District Supervisor Tommy Harvey who has served on the board since 1984. She said she feels capable of doing the job and bringing new ideas to the seat.

“Mr. Harvey has had that seat for somewhere around 30 years and I just think time’s up,” Cunningham said in a March 26 phone interview.

Cunningham said she plans to focus her efforts on building the community in the North District — or rebuilding the sense of community lost by the COVID-19 pandemic — if elected.

Her priorities include issues surrounding continued support for schools despite dropping enrollment and a lack of affordable housing in the county, and, by extension, an area that has become increasingly dominated by vocational housing like Airbnb.

Cunningham said she also wants to see the county’s comprehensive plan — a blueprint for future development that is due for an overhaul — redone and the Rockfish Valley Area Plan updated and folded into the larger document.