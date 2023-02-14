The Arrington-based Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) is among three Virginia electric cooperatives and 64 nationwide to receive shares of a $2.7 billion U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) investment.

According to a recent USDA news release, in Virginia, Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative, Southside Electric Cooperative and CVEC will all receive funding through the USDA Rural Development Electric Loan Program.

CVEC will use its loan to build and improve 211 miles of line and will upgrade its transmission system with $7,032,388 of a total $30 million award for smart grid technologies. According to the release, smart grid technologies provide more affordable power by efficiently managing the transport of electricity from generation sources.

CVEC serves 38,275 customers over 4,773 miles of line in 14 central Virginia counties.

“Connectivity is key to economic development,” USDA Rural Development Virginia State Director Perry Hickman said in the release.

“The smart grid technology integrated into all three state projects can help open doors for unserved and underserved rural Virginians to receive broadband and other telecommunications services.”

Nearly half of the total Electric Loan Program funding will help finance infrastructure improvements in underserved communities.