 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daleville-based company to perform Nelson County's 2022 real estate reassessment

Daleville-based company to perform Nelson County's 2022 real estate reassessment

The village of Lovingston

A view of homes in the village of Lovingston. 

 Kendall Warner

Nelson County has retained Daleville-based Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group Ltd. to perform the county’s 2022 general reassessment, which is effective Jan. 1, 2022.

According to a news release, members of the reassessment team began visiting properties in fall 2020 and field assessments are expected to finish in October. Assessors will be carrying photo ID’s and will drive vehicles equipped with “County Reassessment” signs.

Assessors and data collectors will be traveling to resident’s homes to assess the dwelling and overall property. Staff will take exterior pictures and measurements while on the property, the release notes.

“It is the Assessor’s purpose to collect sufficient data to determine the fair market value of each property. It is our ultimate goal to get a good and accurate assessment of all real estate in the County,” said co-owner Steven I. Wampler in the release.

Notices of reassessment with any proposed changes in assessed value are expected to be mailed to the property owner in November and will contain details for appealing the proposed value. Nelson County properties are reassessed every four years.

If residents have questions regarding the reassessment, they can contact the Nelson County Reassessment Office at (434) 263-7075.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lovingston family displaced after house fire
Latest News

Lovingston family displaced after house fire

A Lovingston family of five, including a volunteer firefighter with the Lovingston Volunteer Fire Department, has been displaced following a Saturday evening fire that reduced the three-story home to a complete loss.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert