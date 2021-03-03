Daleville-based company to perform Nelson County's 2022 real estate reassessment

Nelson County has retained Daleville-based Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group Ltd. to perform the county’s 2022 general reassessment, which is effective Jan. 1, 2022.

According to a news release, members of the reassessment team began visiting properties in fall 2020 and field assessments are expected to finish in October. Assessors will be carrying photo ID’s and will drive vehicles equipped with “County Reassessment” signs.

Assessors and data collectors will be traveling to resident’s homes to assess the dwelling and overall property. Staff will take exterior pictures and measurements while on the property, the release notes.

“It is the Assessor’s purpose to collect sufficient data to determine the fair market value of each property. It is our ultimate goal to get a good and accurate assessment of all real estate in the County,” said co-owner Steven I. Wampler in the release.

Notices of reassessment with any proposed changes in assessed value are expected to be mailed to the property owner in November and will contain details for appealing the proposed value. Nelson County properties are reassessed every four years.

If residents have questions regarding the reassessment, they can contact the Nelson County Reassessment Office at (434) 263-7075.

