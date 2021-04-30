Data: Half of Nelson residents have received at least one vaccine dose

Public Information Officer with the BRHD Jason Elliott said he was "very excited to see those numbers creeping up," adding he credited Nelson's and other BRHD localities' high vaccination rates with community partnerships.

"I do think that here … one of the keys to being able to vaccinate our community has been our partnerships we've had," Elliott said. "We have had such a great community approach to vaccinating."

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been 885 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 39 hospitalizations and 12 fatalities. Nelson, with a population of just less than 15,000, reports the lowest pandemic statistics within the health district.

From a public safety standpoint, Sheets said "you really can't quantify" the value of having half a population immunized from the highly contagious virus, but said it could translate to ease of mind during medical transports.

Sheets said the department is looking to take steps away from the weekly clinics, noting it has become "really tough to build the list" of appointments the past couple weeks.

"This was our primary task as long as it was needed and now it doesn't feel as needed, so it's time for us to shift gears," Sheets said.